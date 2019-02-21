You are here

  • Home
  • Oman govt announces the creation of thousands of new jobs for locals
﻿

Oman govt announces the creation of thousands of new jobs for locals

Government plans to start project to reuse Muscat's old airport. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 February 2019
Arab News
0

Oman govt announces the creation of thousands of new jobs for locals

  • Government says new highway project will be completed by Fall 2019
  • More than 65,000 nationals were employed since Oman introduced an expat visa ban
Updated 21 February 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Oman’s government has announced the creation of 2,500 jobs for its citizens in a series of transport development projects, national daily Times of Oman reported.

The projects are the development of the Adam-Thumrait highway in the south of the country which is due for completion by autumn 2019, the reuse of the old Muscat airport, and the research on the operation of Musandam Airport.

This announcement comes as the Omanization project continues as the government works to reduce the number of Omanis out of work.

An expat visa ban was introduced last year, which has led to the employment of more than 65,000 locals in the private and public sectors.

Before Omanization, almost 71 percent of Oman’s labor force were expatriates.

Topics: Oman omanization

Related

0
Corporate News
Oman’s SalamAir marks 2 years of affordable travel
0
Middle-East
Oman to replace scores of expat nurses as visa ban continues

Norway oil firms lower 2019 investment forecast

Updated 42 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
0

Norway oil firms lower 2019 investment forecast

  • Investment forecasts for 2019 lowered to $20.06 billion
  • Several plans for development and operation (PDOs) expected to be submitted
Updated 42 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
0

OSLO: Oil and gas companies operating in Norway have lowered their investment forecasts for 2019 to 172.7 billion crowns ($20.06 billion) from 175.3 billion crowns seen in November, a survey by the country’s statistics agency (SSB) showed on Thursday.
In 2020, investments are expected to fall to 158.5 billion crowns according to initial forecasts, but the forecasts could be revised upwards in the months to come, it added.
“Several plans for development and operation (PDOs) are expected to be submitted to the government in both 2019 and 2020,” the agency said in a statement.
“If the schedules for these plans are realized, the accumulated investment costs in 2020 from these projects will increase the investment in field development compared to the present estimate.”
Norway’s oil and gas investments have rebounded from a sharp fall as rising crude prices and cost cuts lift industry activity. It was SSB’s fourth release of companies’ forecasts for 2019 and the first for 2020.
Equinor is Norway’s largest oil firm.

Topics: Norway Equinor

Related

0
Business & Economy
‘Call me Equinor’: Norway’s Statoil changes name
0
Business & Economy
Brent leads crude prices higher as Norway oil workers get ready to strike

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Dreyer’s English by Benjamin Dreyer
0
Security chief in south Libya town assassinated: ministry
0
Protests against jail sentences for journalists in Turkey
0
Sri Lanka on top after ‘tough’ day for South Africa in second Test
0
Largest mass grave of 3,500 people found outside Raqqa city in Syria
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.