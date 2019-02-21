Oman govt announces the creation of thousands of new jobs for locals

DUBAI: Oman’s government has announced the creation of 2,500 jobs for its citizens in a series of transport development projects, national daily Times of Oman reported.

The projects are the development of the Adam-Thumrait highway in the south of the country which is due for completion by autumn 2019, the reuse of the old Muscat airport, and the research on the operation of Musandam Airport.

This announcement comes as the Omanization project continues as the government works to reduce the number of Omanis out of work.

An expat visa ban was introduced last year, which has led to the employment of more than 65,000 locals in the private and public sectors.

Before Omanization, almost 71 percent of Oman’s labor force were expatriates.