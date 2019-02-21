Saudi ambassador to China: royal visit reflects friendly relations

You are here

The countries will sign agreements and memorandums in the final meeting. Above, the national flags of Saudi and China are displayed in Beijing on Feb. 21, 2019. (AFP)
  • The Crown Prince will head the Saudi side during the meetings
  • The states will sign agreements in fields of energy, transport, investment and technology
DUBAI: The Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to China reflects the depth of relations and strategic partnerships between the two countries in various fields, Saudi ambassador to the country said.

The Chinese leadership welcomed the Crown Prince on Thursday, ahead of meetings of the joint committee in Beijing, Turki bin Mohammed Al-Mady added.

Agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed in the energy, investment, transport and technology sectors during the meeting, the ambassador said.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will host several concerts featuring major Bollywood performers after the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Indian entertainment companies on Wednesday.
The agreements were reached during the Saudi-Indian Forum that was held in the latter’s capital, New Delhi, during the visit of the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the South Asian nation.
Over 400 people attended the opening day of the forum, including government officials and businessmen from both countries. It included an exhibition called “Invest in Saudi Arabia,” in which several Saudi companies showcased their services, expertise and missions to their Indian counterparts, to facilitate investment from the subcontinent in the Kingdom’s burgeoning private sector.
The MoUs, signed by the GEA’s chief information officer, Ibrahim Al-Moqbil, were agreed with the creative agency Totem Spot FZE, to plan Bollywood concerts in the Kingdom in 2019, and entertainment agency BToS Productions, to manage the concerts for the Bollywood stars, as well as for other international musicians performing in Saudi Arabia later this year.

