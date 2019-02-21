Saudi ambassador to China: royal visit reflects friendly relations

DUBAI: The Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to China reflects the depth of relations and strategic partnerships between the two countries in various fields, Saudi ambassador to the country said.

The Chinese leadership welcomed the Crown Prince on Thursday, ahead of meetings of the joint committee in Beijing, Turki bin Mohammed Al-Mady added.

Agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed in the energy, investment, transport and technology sectors during the meeting, the ambassador said.