Hugh Jackman reveals Global Teacher Prize finalists ahead of Dubai ceremony

Global Teacher Prize winner Maggie MacDonnell from Canada. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 February 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Hollywood A-lister Hugh Jackman has lauded teachers as the “real superheroes” ahead of the  million-dollar Global Teacher Prize ceremony to be held in Dubai next month.

Speaking in a four-minute long video message, the actor revealed the 10 finalists who will be up for the prize on March 24.

Recalling his own experience, Wolverine star Jackman spoke of his “transformative” experience with his acting teacher.

Hugh Jackman and his acting teacher. (Supplied)

And he described the teaching profession as “the most important job in the world.”

“My favorite uncle was a teacher, my sister’s a teacher, my brother’s a teacher… My hope for every single person on the planet is that you have at least one,” he said.

“All of us go through insecurity and doubt, trepidation, along this journey of life, and those teachers that see the best in us and are patient enough to allow us to grow into that, they are like gold,” he added.

Out of 10,000 nominations from 39 countries, 10 finalists were chosen, including teachers from the UK, India, Japan, and Kenya.

The Dubai-based Global Teacher Prize was set up by global education charity Varkey Foundation to recognize one teacher “who made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society.”

“I hope their stories will inspire those looking to enter the teaching profession and also shine a powerful spotlight on the incredible work teachers do all over the world every day,” said Sunny Varkey, the founder of the Varkey Foundation.

The winner will be announced at the “Global Education & Skills Forum” on March 24.

On the eve of the forum, chart toppers Little Mix, Liam Payne, and Rita Ora will perform at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater in a tribute concert organized by the foundation.

Here's the video announcement:

Breakdancing proposed as new sport by 2024 Olympics

PARIS: Breakdancing has been invited as a new sport by the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the head of the local organizing committee said Thursday.
Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, which have already been added to the program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been invited to return for the Paris Games.
Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, said the inclusion of the four sports responded to a need to make the Olympics “more urban” and “more artistic.”
The choice of the four sports still needs to be rubberstamped by the International Olympic Committee.
Breakdancing appeared at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, in the form of “battles.”
The IOC had announced that the number of competitors in 2024 would be limited to 10,500, which limited the scope to include additional sports.
But the organizers said the inclusion of the four sports would not necessitate the construction of permanent facilities.

