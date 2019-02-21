Greek authorities rescue 21 migrants adrift off usual route

You are here

The authorities found the migrants between island of Samothraki and Alexandroupoli port. Above, pictured are boat wreckages and thousands of life jackets left by refugees in a dump in Lesbos island in 2018. (AFP/File)
THESSALONIKI: Greek authorities say they have rescued 21 migrants found adrift in a small boat in a section of the northeastern Aegean Sea off the usual illegal immigration route.
The migrants were located Thursday between the island of Samothraki and the northeastern port of Alexandroupoli, after Greek authorities received an emergency call reporting their boat was in trouble.
Most migrants entering Greece illegally by sea from Turkey prefer the much shorter crossing to the eastern Aegean Sea islands, and the longer, northern route is rarely used.
Also Thursday, police in the northeastern region of Thrace said they detained nine Syrian and Afghan migrants found squashed into a car that was being driven west after crossing the land border from Turkey.
The driver, a 20-year-old Syrian, was arrested on suspicion of people-smuggling.

Topics: Greece refugees

Egyptian who killed daughter in Germany sentenced to life

Updated 16 min 52 sec ago
AP
0

  • The defendant, identified as Ahmed F. in line with German privacy rules, was found guilty of strangling his seven-year-old daughter in July 2018 because he wanted to take revenge against his wife
  • He suspected his wife of infidelity
BERLIN: A German court has sentenced a 33-year-old Egyptian man to life in prison for killing his daughter in a fit of jealousy.
In its verdict Thursday, Duesseldorf's regional court noted the gravity of the crime, preventing his release even after serving the standard 15-year life term.
The defendant, identified as Ahmed F. in line with German privacy rules, was found guilty of strangling his seven-year-old daughter in July 2018 because he wanted to take revenge against his wife, who he suspected of infidelity.
F. denied the allegations and claimed his daughter died in an accident.
His wife had called police after receiving a video call from F. in which he could be seen pointing a gun at their crying daughter. She was dead by the time police entered the apartment.

Topics: Egyptian Germany

