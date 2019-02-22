You are here

  • Home
  • UAE signs $5.5bn in military contracts
﻿

UAE signs $5.5bn in military contracts

Members of the United Arab Emirates’ armed forces take part in a military show launching the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Updated 22 February 2019
Reuters
0

UAE signs $5.5bn in military contracts

  • Gulf Arab states, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have long been major buyers of US weapons but have beefed up military purchases in recent years from other countries
  • The UAE awarded deals to firms from Russia, Turkey, Pakistan and South Africa at the five-day IDEX military exhibition
Updated 22 February 2019
Reuters
0

ABU DHABI: The UAE awarded 20 billion dirhams ($5.5 billion) worth of defense procurement contracts during a defense show this week, a military spokesman said.
The majority were awarded to international companies such as US firms Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, which sealed one of the biggest deals with 7 billion dirhams worth of contracts related to its Patriot missile air defense system.
Gulf Arab states, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have long been major buyers of US weapons but have beefed up military purchases in recent years from other countries. This week, the UAE awarded deals to firms from Russia, Turkey, Pakistan and South Africa at the five-day IDEX military exhibition.
Saudi Arabia signed agreements this week at IDEX to develop its domestic defense industry as the Kingdom, the world’s top oil exporter, seeks to diversify its economy away from oil. Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the Kingdom’s state defense company, signed partnerships with France’s Naval Group, Spain’s Navantia, and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala.
SAMI, established in May 2017, seeks to localize 50 percent of military spending by 2030.

Topics: UAE IDEX 2019

Related

Update 0
Business & Economy
IDEX 2019: UAE armed forces sign new defense deals
0
Middle-East
UAE announces $1.1 bln of military deals with international companies — IDEX

Saudi Arabia aims to achieve e-payment target of 70%

Updated 22 February 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

Saudi Arabia aims to achieve e-payment target of 70%

  • Reform plan seeks cashless society
  • E-payments could exceed $22bn in next four years
Updated 22 February 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia wants to achieve an e-payment target of 70 percent by 2030, a banking official told Arab News on Thursday, as the country moves toward becoming a cashless society.

Talat Hafiz, from the Media and Banking Awareness Committee for Saudi Banks, said online or cashless transactions were part of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

The Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) was one of the initiatives to support the economic growth goals of Vision 2030, he added.

“Basically it is to transfer Saudi society from being heavily cash dependent in buying goods and services to a cashless society using digital and electronic payment,” he told Arab News. “One of the FSDP’s main targets is to increase and improve the percentage of non-cash utilization, from 18 percent in 2016 to 28 percent in 2020. However, the goal will increase of course with the target to 70 percent by 2030.”

Hafiz, in an Arab News column published earlier this month, said the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) had been encouraging electronic payments and settlements in order to reduce the reliance on cash.

SAMA had introduced a number of e-payment systems in the last two decades to help consumers and institutions, he wrote, such as the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express and the online bill payment portal SADAD.

Earlier this week Apple Pay was launched in the Kingdom, joining the cashless roster of payment methods available to Saudi consumers.

A cashback service operated by credit card companies, where a percentage of the amount spent is paid back to the cardholder, was introduced last year in Saudi Arabia.

An illustration of how direct debit works, courtesy of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA).

“All of these efforts collectively from the SAMA side are to reach the ambitious goal of the FSDP.”

Hafiz explained that e-payments saved time and effort and allowed people to access service and goods around-the-clock. 

“This is basically why SAMA is very active and now we see SAMA and the National Payment System are responsible and leading (the country) toward a cashless society by achieving the target set by 2030.”

Last February the Amazon-owned Payfort online payments service registered a new company in Saudi Arabia.

According to the “Payfort State of Payments 2017” report, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the fastest growing markets in the region for electronic payments.

The report estimates that Saudi Arabia conducted $8.3 billion of payment transactions in 2016, showing 27 percent year-on-year growth.

E-payments in the Kingdom are expected to double over the next four years to reach more than $22 billion, the report added.

 

Topics: Vision 2030 cashless payment Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

Related

Business & Economy
Cashless world will have many rewards, some scary risks
Corporate News
MasterCard: Saudi Arabia steadily moves toward cashless society

Latest updates

Australian judge sentences ‘mass murderer’ to life in prison
0
SpaceX rocket carrying moon-bound Israeli spacecraft lifts off
0
Masood Azhar, militant leader at the heart of the Kashmir crisis
0
Nestle, AT&T pull YouTube ads over pedophile concerns
0
Google to end forced arbitration for all worker disputes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.