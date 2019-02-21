JEDDAH: Orphans in Yemen are among thousands of people to have received vital support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).
As part of KSRelief projects running in Lebanon, Somalia and Yemen, 90 orphans from the governorates of Marib, Sana’a and Al-Bayda were provided with care and protection in schools.
In a separate program, the center distributed 635 kits of household utensils, 312 winter clothes packages and 680 blankets to Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Beqaa region.
Emergency aid was also provided by KSRelief to people affected by floods in the central Hiran region of Somalia.
Orphans among thousands aided by Saudi relief projects
