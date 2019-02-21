You are here

Orphans among thousands aided by Saudi relief projects

Young Yemeni orphans are among the regular recipients of assistance from KSRelief. (SPA)
A KSRelief distribution center in Somalia. (SPA)
Refugees collect relief foods from a KSRelief distribution center in Lebanon. (SPA)
Updated 22 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Orphans in Yemen are among thousands of people to have received vital support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).
As part of KSRelief projects running in Lebanon, Somalia and Yemen, 90 orphans from the governorates of Marib, Sana’a and Al-Bayda were provided with care and protection in schools.
In a separate program, the center distributed 635 kits of household utensils, 312 winter clothes packages and 680 blankets to Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Beqaa region.
Emergency aid was also provided by KSRelief to people affected by floods in the central Hiran region of Somalia.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) orphans

ARAB NEWS BEIJING: Leading academics and literary talents from Saudi Arabia and China will be honored under an award scheme sponsored by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between the Kingdom and China during a visit to King Abdul Aziz Public Library at Peking University in Beijing on Thursday.
The announcement was made on the eve of the Saudi crown prince’s visit to China, the latest stop on an Asian tour.
The cultural cooperation award will honor leading academics, translators and high-achievers from the Kingdom and China in the categories: Best scientific research in Arabic, best artistic work, best Chinese-Arabic book translation and vice versa, person of the year, and most influential person of the year in the cultural milieu.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said: “This partnership is in the name of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and represents the common commitment to build cultural bridges between the two countries, developing cultural exchange, and promoting artistic and academic opportunities for our citizens.”
He said the yearly award will promote language, literature, and Arabic and creative arts in China, and encourage cultural exchange.
The Kingdom and China have a long history of cultural cooperation, including the annual Arabic Arts Festival.
The King Abdul Aziz Public Library at Peking University was inaugurated in 2017 during King Salman’s official visit to China, where he received an honorary doctorate degree.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Crown Prince Asia tour

