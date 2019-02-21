Saudi communications minister meets Danish ambassador

RIYADH: Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, the Saudi minister of communications and information technology, met Danish Ambassador to the Kingdom Ole Moesby in Riyadh on Thursday.
They discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation in the communication and information technology sectors, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The meeting mainly focused on the exchange of information to develop these sectors and promote investment opportunities that would benefit the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision reform plan.
Al-Sawaha said he hoped the meeting would enhance the relationship between the two countries’ communication sectors, SPA reported.
Earlier, Al-Swaha said that the communications and information technology market in the Kingdom is ranked 12th in the world, and it is an open market with promising investment opportunities.
