Al-Jawharah Fallatah — Saudi lawyer by day, basketball coach by night

Al-Jawharah Fallatah believes that every passion there must be sacrifice. (Supplied)
Updated 22 February 2019
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Al-Jawharah Fallatah has been practicing law since 2013, but it was not always certain this would be her path. When she originally began her studies, it was with the aim of becoming a dentist.

“Despite my beginnings in health, I was meant to be in the legal field,” she said. “Every field has its own difficulties. I don’t believe anything is difficult if you set your mind to it. Luckily, we are working in a phase where everything is accessible — women are taking leading roles now.”

But though she is driven by her career, she doesn’t spend all her time in an airless office, her nose buried in books. In her spare time, she’s an avid basketball player.

Al-Jawharah is one of many Saudis who pursue their passions as well as full-time jobs. To many, they are a vital release to stimulate the busy lives they lead. 

Her days are long and full, but Al-Jawharah perseveres. “For every passion there must be sacrifice. One can always manage if the mind is set.” 

The first official team she joined was at Prince Sultan University, through which she learned many lessons on teamwork which helped in her academic life. “I learned how to work with a team, and to teach them the importance of teamwork.

“Sport has always been part of my daily routine since college. We created a team and began competing with others from different colleges and schools around Riyadh.”

She remembers her first basketball match fondly: “Our first was an intense game but we won with a good score.” 

Afterwards, Al-Jawharah became part of a group that founded a basketball academy in Riyadh in 2013, at which she was fortunate enough to coach. 

“The academy was a cooperation with another local sports company, but in 2016 there was a split and it was established as a standalone entity. Annually we register over 200 players across all age groups.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia women empowerment

Crown prince award 'will build Saudi-Sino cultural bridges'

Updated 22 February 2019
Arab News
Crown prince award 'will build Saudi-Sino cultural bridges'

Updated 22 February 2019
Arab News
0

ARAB NEWS BEIJING: Leading academics and literary talents from Saudi Arabia and China will be honored under an award scheme sponsored by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between the Kingdom and China during a visit to King Abdul Aziz Public Library at Peking University in Beijing on Thursday.
The announcement was made on the eve of the Saudi crown prince’s visit to China, the latest stop on an Asian tour.
The cultural cooperation award will honor leading academics, translators and high-achievers from the Kingdom and China in the categories: Best scientific research in Arabic, best artistic work, best Chinese-Arabic book translation and vice versa, person of the year, and most influential person of the year in the cultural milieu.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said: “This partnership is in the name of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and represents the common commitment to build cultural bridges between the two countries, developing cultural exchange, and promoting artistic and academic opportunities for our citizens.”
He said the yearly award will promote language, literature, and Arabic and creative arts in China, and encourage cultural exchange.
The Kingdom and China have a long history of cultural cooperation, including the annual Arabic Arts Festival.
The King Abdul Aziz Public Library at Peking University was inaugurated in 2017 during King Salman’s official visit to China, where he received an honorary doctorate degree.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Crown Prince Asia tour

