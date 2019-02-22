Saudi Crown Prince meets Chinese vice premier

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng at the Great Hall of the People on Friday before attending a China-Saudi cooperation forum.
The forum was followed by a ceremony to sign agreements including those on petroleum, the chemical industry, investment, renewable energy and anti-terrorism.
Saudi Arabia is one of China’s top crude oil suppliers and an important market for its exports. Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Friday.
The Crown Prince’s visit is the third leg of his Asia tour, which has taken him to India and Pakistan.
