Chelsea handed two-year transfer ban by FIFA

Simona Halep positive despite Dubai defeat by Belinda Bencic

LONDON: Simona Halep is still certain a good year lies in store for her despite losing to Belinda Bencic in the Dubai quarterfinals.

The Romanian former world No. 1 was the favorite to win her second title in the emirate but ran out of steam as her Swiss opponent ran out 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 winner.

It was Halep’s ninth match in just 13 days and she admitted tiredness had caught up with her.

“It was really difficult physically. I was tired,” the world No. 2 said.

Bencic came from a set down to beat the favorite in the last-eight encounter in Dubai. (AFP)



“After the second set, I felt like I’m getting cramping a little bit. It’s normal. I was sweating a lot.”

While, her fatigue was clear for all to see, Halep was not using it as an excuse, admitting Bencic, who has now beaten her in two of their three matches, was the deserved winner.

“Yeah, she played well. She played very well. In the end, she was a little bit stronger,” the Romanian said.

Having lost in the Qatar final last weekend and failed to make the last-four in Dubai you might think Halep would be disappointed with her Middle East stint. She was, however, far from glum and revealed she is looking forward to landing more titles to add to her collection during the rest of the year.

Cheerio from Halep after her defeat to the Swiss. (AFP)



“I think were three good weeks. Tough weeks. A lot of tension, a lot of pressure. Also the Fed Cup,” she said.

“I take only positive things. I had great matches. My level is good. Physically also I’m good. But day by day I had to play, so is not easy.

“I’m confident for the next tournaments.”