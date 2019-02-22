FaceOf: Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the KSA's Royal Commission for Al-Ula

Amr Al-Madani has been CEO of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula since August 2017, prior to which he was the founding CEO of the General Entertainment Authority from November 2016 to May 2017.
He is also cofounder of the Saudi-based creative learning startup “TalentS,” which specializes in the fields of science, technology, engineering and innovation.
Al-Madani attained his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kansas in 2003.
He completed his Program for Leadership Development (PLD) from the Harvard Business School in 2014, and his Advanced Management Development Program (AMDP) from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design in 2019.
He was an electrical and power engineer at Saudi Aramco from July 2003 to July 2007, and executive director at the Mishkat Interactive Center for Atomic and Renewable Energy from June 2010 to October 2016.
He was part of a high-level Saudi delegation that visited India to showcase the royal commission’s work, creativity and future vision.
Al-Madani discussed with the Indian side development efforts in Al-Ula, and areas of cooperation pertaining to cultural exchanges, environmental tourism, and preserving heritage and cultural assets.
“Our visit to New Delhi was a wonderful opportunity to invite the world to share our efforts to protect the natural heritage and share the rich cultural heritage of Al-Ula,” he said.