KSRelief deputy: KSA has donated $1bn for refugee relief

KSRelief and OECD-DAC officials’ meeting aims to tackle the challenges posed to refugee relief around the globe. (SPA)
Arab News
Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, assistant supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), said that Saudi Arabia has donated a sum of $1 billion in the past decade to help refugees around the world. 

Al-Ghamdi’s statement was made during a meeting in Paris with high-level officials of the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD-DAC). 

“KSA has invested the sum in financing over 156 humanitarian and relief projects around the world. $239.7 million was donated to the UN Refugee agency UNHCR, in addition to relief projects dedicated to 561,000 Yemeni refugees to Saudi Arabia, 262,000 Syrian refugees and 249,000 Rohingya Burmese Muslim refugees,” Al-Ghamdi said. 

He pointed out that the Kingdom provides various free health and education services to foreign residents, in addition to free access to the labor market and free mobility everywhere in Saudi Arabia. 

Al-Ghamdi, who headed the Saudi delegation to Paris, held meetings on developing cooperation to tackle the challenges posed to refugee relief around the globe. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

FaceOf: Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the KSA's Royal Commission for Al-Ula

Amr Al-Madani
Arab News
  • Al-Madani attained his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kansas in 2003
  • He completed his Program for Leadership Development (PLD) from the Harvard Business School in 2014
Amr Al-Madani has been CEO of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula since August 2017, prior to which he was the founding CEO of the General Entertainment Authority from November 2016 to May 2017.

He is also cofounder of the Saudi-based creative learning startup “TalentS,” which specializes in the fields of science, technology, engineering and innovation. 

Al-Madani attained his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kansas in 2003. 

He completed his Program for Leadership Development (PLD) from the Harvard Business School in 2014, and his Advanced Management Development Program (AMDP) from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design in 2019. 

He was an electrical and power engineer at Saudi Aramco from July 2003 to July 2007, and executive director at the Mishkat Interactive Center for Atomic and Renewable Energy from June 2010 to October 2016. 

He was part of a high-level Saudi delegation that visited India to showcase the royal commission’s work, creativity and future vision.

Al-Madani discussed with the Indian side development efforts in Al-Ula, and areas of cooperation pertaining to cultural exchanges, environmental tourism, and preserving heritage and cultural assets. 

“Our visit to New Delhi was a wonderful opportunity to invite the world to share our efforts to protect the natural heritage and share the rich cultural heritage of Al-Ula,” he said.

Topics: FaceOf

