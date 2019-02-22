KSRelief deputy: KSA has donated $1bn for refugee relief

Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, assistant supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), said that Saudi Arabia has donated a sum of $1 billion in the past decade to help refugees around the world.

Al-Ghamdi’s statement was made during a meeting in Paris with high-level officials of the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD-DAC).

“KSA has invested the sum in financing over 156 humanitarian and relief projects around the world. $239.7 million was donated to the UN Refugee agency UNHCR, in addition to relief projects dedicated to 561,000 Yemeni refugees to Saudi Arabia, 262,000 Syrian refugees and 249,000 Rohingya Burmese Muslim refugees,” Al-Ghamdi said.

He pointed out that the Kingdom provides various free health and education services to foreign residents, in addition to free access to the labor market and free mobility everywhere in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ghamdi, who headed the Saudi delegation to Paris, held meetings on developing cooperation to tackle the challenges posed to refugee relief around the globe.