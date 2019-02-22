Awards ceremony honors Saudi-British friendship bonds

You are here

JEDDAH: An awards ceremony to honor the efforts of Saudi and British citizens in forging links between the two countries was held in London.
The Saudi-British Society organized its annual Rawabi Holding Awards event at the Institute of Directors in the British capital.
Each year one citizen from the Kingdom and one from the UK, is recognized for their significant contribution to promoting friendship and understanding between the people of the two countries.
The Saudi award winner was Hamida Ali Rida, who is the founder and trustee of the Barakat Trust, a UK charity which supports the study of Islamic art and architecture and their history.
British explorer and educationist, Mark Evans, was the other winner. He is currently the director of a project which takes young people from different countries on hiking expeditions in the Arabian desert or the Arctic, enabling them to explore the wilderness and different cultures.
Evans has also undertaken longer desert and sea expeditions in and around Arabia. In 2015, he crossed the Empty Quarter on foot and camel in the footsteps of Bertram Thomas, the first European to make the journey.
The ceremony this year was attended by the Saudi charge d’affaires, Saud bin Nasser Al-Hamdan, diplomats from the Saudi Embassy in London, British government officials, members of the Saudi-British Society and other guests from both countries.
During his speech, the society’s chairman and former British ambassador to Riyadh, Sir Derek Plumbly, explained the role of the society and its importance in promoting social and cultural bonds between the two nations.
He also praised the great efforts of Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Nawwaf while representing the Kingdom in the UK.

KSRelief deputy: KSA has donated $1bn for refugee relief

KSRelief and OECD-DAC officials’ meeting aims to tackle the challenges posed to refugee relief around the globe. (SPA)
Updated 34 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

KSRelief deputy: KSA has donated $1bn for refugee relief

Updated 34 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, assistant supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), said that Saudi Arabia has donated a sum of $1 billion in the past decade to help refugees around the world. 

Al-Ghamdi’s statement was made during a meeting in Paris with high-level officials of the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD-DAC). 

“KSA has invested the sum in financing over 156 humanitarian and relief projects around the world. $239.7 million was donated to the UN Refugee agency UNHCR, in addition to relief projects dedicated to 561,000 Yemeni refugees to Saudi Arabia, 262,000 Syrian refugees and 249,000 Rohingya Burmese Muslim refugees,” Al-Ghamdi said. 

He pointed out that the Kingdom provides various free health and education services to foreign residents, in addition to free access to the labor market and free mobility everywhere in Saudi Arabia. 

Al-Ghamdi, who headed the Saudi delegation to Paris, held meetings on developing cooperation to tackle the challenges posed to refugee relief around the globe. 

