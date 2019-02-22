Awards ceremony honors Saudi-British friendship bonds

JEDDAH: An awards ceremony to honor the efforts of Saudi and British citizens in forging links between the two countries was held in London.
The Saudi-British Society organized its annual Rawabi Holding Awards event at the Institute of Directors in the British capital.
Each year one citizen from the Kingdom and one from the UK, is recognized for their significant contribution to promoting friendship and understanding between the people of the two countries.
The Saudi award winner was Hamida Ali Rida, who is the founder and trustee of the Barakat Trust, a UK charity which supports the study of Islamic art and architecture and their history.
British explorer and educationist, Mark Evans, was the other winner. He is currently the director of a project which takes young people from different countries on hiking expeditions in the Arabian desert or the Arctic, enabling them to explore the wilderness and different cultures.
Evans has also undertaken longer desert and sea expeditions in and around Arabia. In 2015, he crossed the Empty Quarter on foot and camel in the footsteps of Bertram Thomas, the first European to make the journey.
The ceremony this year was attended by the Saudi charge d’affaires, Saud bin Nasser Al-Hamdan, diplomats from the Saudi Embassy in London, British government officials, members of the Saudi-British Society and other guests from both countries.
During his speech, the society’s chairman and former British ambassador to Riyadh, Sir Derek Plumbly, explained the role of the society and its importance in promoting social and cultural bonds between the two nations.
He also praised the great efforts of Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Nawwaf while representing the Kingdom in the UK.
