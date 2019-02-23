Twitter co-founder Evan Williams leaving board

You are here

Twitter co-founder and one-time chief executive Evan Williams will depart the Twitter board at the end of this month.
SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter co-founder and one-time chief executive Evan Williams is stepping down from the board, leaving the one-to-many messaging service to focus on “other projects.”
Williams will depart the Twitter board at the end of this month, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.
“It’s been an incredible 13 years, and I’m proud of what Twitter has accomplished during my time with the company,” Williams said in the filing.
“I will continue rooting for the team as I focus my time on other projects.”
Williams throttled back his role in the San Francisco-based startup eight years ago, turning his attention to new endeavors including creating popular online publishing platform Medium.
Williams ceded his role as Twitter chief executive to Dick Costolo in 2010. Co-founder Jack Dorsey returned as Twitter chief in 2015, having held the position when the startup was nascent.
Dorsey said in a Tweet that Williams was the reason he joined startup Odeo, an endeavor that led to him, Williams and Biz Stone creating Twitter.
“I appreciate you, Ev!” Dorsey tweeted on Friday.
“We’re going to miss your voice in our board conversations.”
Twitter has become a high-profile, and sometimes controversial, global stage for communication since it was launched in March of 2006.
“Thank you, @jack and @biz for starting this crazy company with me-and continuing to make it better and better,” Williams tweeted.
“I’m going to ride off into the sunset (or...down Market Street), so I can focus on some other things.”

Shareholders of India’s Jet Airways approve debt-for-equity swap

Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

Shareholders of India’s Jet Airways approve debt-for-equity swap

  • The plan will mean the lenders will have a bigger holding than any other shareholder
  • Currently, Chairman Naresh Goyal owns a 51 percent stake in the company and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways owns 24 percent
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

MUMBAI: India’s Jet Airways said late on Friday that its shareholders approved a plan to convert existing debt to equity, paving the way for the troubled company’s lenders to infuse funds and nominate directors to its board.
Jet’s board last week approved a plan by lenders, led by State Bank of India, for an equity infusion, debt restructuring and the sale or sale-and-lease-back of aircraft.
The plan will mean the lenders will have a bigger holding than any other shareholder.
Currently, Chairman Naresh Goyal owns a 51 percent stake in the company and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways owns 24 percent.
Jet, which had net debt of 72.99 billion rupees ($1.03 billion) as of end-December, has debt payments looming next month, according to rating agency ICRA. It has been unable to pay pilots’ salaries and has outstanding bills to aircraft lessors.
The company, India’s biggest full-service carrier, is struggling with competition from budget rivals, high oil prices and a weaker rupee. The share price took a beating in 2018, losing nearly 70 percent of its value.
In a regulatory filing, Jet said on Friday that 98 percent of its shareholders voted to increase the share capital to 22 billion rupees ($309.8 million) from 2 billion rupees at a special meeting.
Jet, whose financial woes are set against the backdrop of wider aviation industry problems, has been in the red for four straight quarters.

