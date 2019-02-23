You are here

Ambassador Khalid meets Saudi soldiers receiving treatment in US

The Saudi ambassador praised the soldiers as heros for defending Saudi Arabia. (US Saudi Embassy)
Updated 23 February 2019
Arab News
Ambassador Khalid meets Saudi soldiers receiving treatment in US

  • Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Saudi soldiers who were being treated for injuries in the US
  • The Saudi ambassador praised the soldiers as “heros” for defending the Kingdom
Updated 23 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, Prince Khalid bin Salman, met on Saturday with Saudi soldiers who were being treated for injuries in the US.

The Saudi ambassador praised the soldiers as “heros” for defending the Kingdom against the “Iran backed Houthi terrorist.”

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab coalition fighting the Houthi militia, who overthrew the democratically elected, internationally recognized government of Yemen in 2014.

During the Yemen conflict, the militia has targeted Saudi Arabia using ballistic missiles, which United Nations investigations have found to have been manufactured by Iran.

Saudi king leaves for Egypt on official visit

Saudi king leaves for Egypt on official visit

  • King Salman will head the Saudi delegation at the EU-Arab states summit
  • Ways to strengthen Saudi-Egyptian ties will be discussed during the king’s visit
Updated 45 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman left for Egypt on Saturday on an official visit, during which he will attend the EU-Arab Summit, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The king will head the Saudi delegation at the summit, which is due to be held in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh. 

The two-day summit is billed as a starting point for the Arab League and the EU to boost cooperation on shared strategic priorities including migration, security and climate change.

Economic development, the Palestinian question, and the conflicts in Libya, Syria and Yemen are also up for discussion.

The king's visit is a response to an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who will host the two-day summit.

Ways to strengthen Saudi-Egyptian ties will be discussed during the visit. 

