Ambassador Khalid meets Saudi soldiers receiving treatment in US

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, Prince Khalid bin Salman, met on Saturday with Saudi soldiers who were being treated for injuries in the US.

The Saudi ambassador praised the soldiers as “heros” for defending the Kingdom against the “Iran backed Houthi terrorist.”

I had the honor to meet a group of our heros receiving treatment in the U.S. from injuries sustained defending our southern border. We are forever grateful for their bravery and sacrifice in defending our homeland against Iran backed Houthi terrorists. pic.twitter.com/55rhxDZ6BX — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) February 23, 2019

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab coalition fighting the Houthi militia, who overthrew the democratically elected, internationally recognized government of Yemen in 2014.

During the Yemen conflict, the militia has targeted Saudi Arabia using ballistic missiles, which United Nations investigations have found to have been manufactured by Iran.