You are here

  • Home
  • Donald Trump, ‘Holmes & Watson’ win Razzie worst film awards
﻿

Donald Trump, ‘Holmes & Watson’ win Razzie worst film awards

US President Donald Trump won two worst actor Razzies for appearing as himself in the 2018 documentaries – Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9. (AFP)
Updated 23 February 2019
Reuters
0

Donald Trump, ‘Holmes & Watson’ win Razzie worst film awards

  • The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, created in 1980, serve as an antidote to Hollywood’s Oscars
  • Winners are announced before the Academy Awards ceremony — the highest honors in the movie industry
Updated 23 February 2019
Reuters
0

LOS ANGELES: US President Donald Trump and a comedic movie take on Sherlock Holmes on Saturday topped the annual Razzie awards for the worst performances and films of 2018.
“Holmes & Watson,” starring Will Ferrell and John. C. Reilly, was the biggest “winner,” taking four trophies including worst film and “worst rip-off.” Reilly also was named worst supporting actor in what Razzie founder John Wilson called the “clueless parody” of the classic British detective tale.
The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, created in 1980, serve as an antidote to Hollywood’s Oscars. Winners were announced a day before Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony — the highest honors in the movie industry.
Trump won two worst actor Razzies for appearing as himself in the 2018 documentaries “Death of a Nation,” from conservative film maker Dinesh D’Souza, and liberal Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9.”
White House aide Kellyanne Conway was voted worst supporting actress for her archival footage in “Fahrenheit 11/9.”
In an unusual twist, Melissa McCarthy was deemed worst actress, for her puppet comedy “The Happytime Murders,” as well as getting the Razzie Redeemer Award for her Oscar-nominated role in literary drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“Gotti,” about late New York Mafia boss John Gotti, escaped with no “wins” despite getting six nominations, including worst picture, actor and “worst screen combo” for stars John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston.
Nominees and winners of the Razzies are voted for online by around 1,000 Razzie members from 24 countries, who sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee.

Topics: Offbeat Oscars razzie awards

Related

0
Offbeat
‘Batman V Superman’ and Hillary doc tie at Razzies
0
Offbeat
Razzie Awards name ‘The Emoji Movie’ worst film of 2017

Kim, Trump impersonators draw ire of Vietnam’s authorities

Updated 23 February 2019
AP
0

Kim, Trump impersonators draw ire of Vietnam’s authorities

  • The duo has been making rounds of Hanoi, taking pictures with curious onlookers ahead of the second summit of the two leaders next week
Updated 23 February 2019
AP
0

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnamese authorities are not amused by the antics of two impersonators of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.
The duo has been making rounds of Hanoi, taking pictures with curious onlookers ahead of the second summit of the two leaders next week.
However, on late Friday, a Kim lookalike, the Hong Kong-based impersonator who uses the name Howard X, posted on Facebook that about 15 police or immigration officers demanded a mandatory “interview” with them following a talk they gave at the state-run VTV1 channel.
“They then said that this was a very sensitive time in the city due to the Trump/Kim summit and that our impersonation was causing a ‘disturbance’ and ... suggested that we do not do the impersonation in public for the duration of our stay as these presidents have many enemies and that it was for our own safety.”
According to Howard X, there was a back-and-forth with an unnamed Vietnamese officer who “did not seem pleased with my answer” and threatened the impersonators with deportation, saying they were breaking immigration rules. Finally, he said they were driven back to their hotel and told to stay put until authorities decide how to treat them.
“Although I am not surprised that I got detained for doing my impersonation in Vietnam, it’s still pretty annoying. What it shows is that Vietnam has a long way to go before they will be a developed country and I wonder if they ever will under these conditions,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “If the Vietnamese authorities are willing to give this kind of harassment over something as trivial as an impersonation to a high-profile foreigner, imagine what all the Vietnamese artists, musicians, film producers and all the political activists have to endure for simply wanting to release a controversial film, songs or for simply speaking up about real injustices in this country.”
Vietnam is a tightly controlled communist country that tolerates no dissent.
Howard X was also questioned by Singaporean immigration authorities when he and his colleague appeared in the city-state for the first Kim-Trump summit last June.
The impersonator’s real name is Lee Howard Ho Wun.

Topics: Offbeat Kim Jong Un Donald Trump North Korea US Vietnam

Related

0
Offbeat
‘Kim Jong Un’ poses for selfies in Singapore ahead of Trump summit
0
Offbeat
Duterte, Kim Jong Un doppelgangers spark frenzy at Hong Kong church

Latest updates

Sudan's defence minister named first vice president
0
Bella Hadid marches to the beat as Cavalli unveils its latest line
0
Egypt court sentences two monks to death over bishop killing
0
Vietnam arrests 2 former ministers suspected of mismanagement
0
Saudi king arrives in Egypt on official visit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.