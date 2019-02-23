Arab coalition targets Al-Qaeda leaders in Yemen

DUBAI: The Arab coalition targeted Saturday Al-Qaeda positions in the southeastern province of Abyan in Yemen, Al Arabiya sources reported.

The coalition has been carrying out raids over the past week to combat terrorist groups, the report said.

An Al-Qaeda field commander was caught during a previous operation that took place on Jan. 7, while another operation in February found Iranian manufactured weapons, ammunition, drugs and counterfeit money.

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, said last week that the Saudi special forces and security units carried out two military operations in Hadramout that resulted in the capture of another Al-Qaeda field commander and the arrest of a number of people.