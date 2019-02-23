You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition targets Al-Qaeda leaders in Yemen
﻿

Arab coalition targets Al-Qaeda leaders in Yemen

Saudi Air Force advanced F-15SA fighter jets. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
0

Arab coalition targets Al-Qaeda leaders in Yemen

  • The coalition has been carrying out raids over the past week to combat terrorist groups
  • An Al-Qaeda field commander was caught during a previous operation
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Arab coalition targeted Saturday Al-Qaeda positions in the southeastern province of Abyan in Yemen, Al Arabiya sources reported.

The coalition has been carrying out raids over the past week to combat terrorist groups, the report said.

An Al-Qaeda field commander was caught during a previous operation that took place on Jan. 7, while another operation in February found Iranian manufactured weapons, ammunition, drugs and counterfeit money.

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, said last week that the Saudi special forces and security units carried out two military operations in Hadramout that resulted in the capture of another Al-Qaeda field commander and the arrest of a number of people.

Topics: Arab Coalition Yemen

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Arab coalition targets Al-Qaeda leaders in Yemen
0
Middle-East
British minister emphasizes Saudi Arabia’s important role in Yemen peace process

Iran: Various options to neutralize ‘illegal’ US sanctions oil exports

Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran: Various options to neutralize ‘illegal’ US sanctions oil exports

  • ‘Apart from closing Strait of Hormuz, we have other options to stop oil flow if threatened’
  • ‘Iran has plans in place that will neutralize the illegal US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports’
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iran said on Saturday it had many options to neutralize the reimposition of US sanctions on its oil exports, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that Tehran’s clerical rulers had no plans to hold talks with Washington.
“Apart from closing Strait of Hormuz, we have other options to stop oil flow if threatened ... The US administration lacks ‘goodwill’, no need to hold talks with America,” Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani told Tasnim.
“Iran has plans in place that will neutralize the illegal US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports,” Shamkhani said.
Tensions between Iran and the United States increased after US President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers last May, and then reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
Washington aims to force Tehran to end its nuclear program and its support of militant groups in Syria and Iraq.
Iranian officials have threatened to disrupt oil shipments from the Gulf countries if Washington tries to strangle Tehran’s oil exports.
Carrying one-third of the world’s seaborne oil every day, the Strait of Hormuz links Middle East crude producers to key markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and beyond.
Shamkhani also said Iran has achieved 90 percent of its goals in Syria, Tasnim reported.
The threat of direct confrontation between arch-enemies Israel and Iran has long simmered in Syria, where the Iranian military built a presence early in the nearly eight-year civil war to help President Bashar Assad’s government.

Topics: politics Iran US US sanctions on Iran

Related

0
World
Pence: Time has come for European partners to stop undermining Iran sanctions
0
Middle-East
Iran and US tensions are at ‘a maximum’: Rouhani

Latest updates

Vietnam arrests 2 former ministers suspected of mismanagement
0
Saudi king leaves for Egypt on official visit
0
Saudi crown prince sends letter of thanks to President Jinping after leaving China
0
Iran: Various options to neutralize ‘illegal’ US sanctions oil exports
0
Yellow vest protesters try to keep up momentum on week 15
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.