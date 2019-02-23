You are here

Turkey tells US not to leave power vacuum in Syria withdrawal

US President Donald Trump had ordered the withdrawal of all 2,000 American troops in Syria in December after saying they had defeated the Daesh militants. (AFP)
Updated 23 February 2019
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s defense minister told Pentagon officials there must not be a vacuum of power during the withdrawal of US forces from Syria, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.
A senior US administration official said on Friday Washington would leave about 400 US troops split between two Syrian regions, a reversal by President Donald Trump that could pave the way for US allies to keep troops in Syria.
“We reminded our partners that there should be no vacuum of power in any way during the withdrawal,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told Anadolu, describing his talks in the United States with acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.
Trump had ordered the withdrawal of all 2,000 US troops in December after saying they had defeated Daesh militants in Syria. The abrupt decision sparked an outcry from allies and US lawmakers.
But he was persuaded on Thursday that about 200 US troops would join what is expected to be a total commitment of some 800 to 1,500 troops from European allies to set up and observe a “safe zone” in northeastern Syria, the US administration official said.
Akar also said he repeated call for Kurdish YPG militia fighters, which Ankara regards as terrorists, to be removed from the “safe zone,” which Turkey wants to control.

Sudan appoints new vice president, PM in caretaker administration

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
KHARTOUM: Sudan's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf was appointed first vice president and will remain the defense minister, the Sudanese presidency said on Saturday.

Mohamed Taher Ayala, who is the governor of the Gezira state, was appointed Sudan’s prime minister. 

President Omar Al-Bashir declared a one-year nationwide state of emergency on Friday and set up a caretaker administration but retained his defense, foreign and justice ministers.
Protesters frustrated with economic hardship have demonstrated for more than two months calling for an end to Bashir's 30-year-old rule.
Bashir also replaced on Friday the governors of every Sudanese state with military officials.
Ibn Auf, who previously served as the head of military intelligence, earlier this month became the second of several top officials to strike a conciliatory tone towards the protests, saying that young people caught up in the recent turmoil had "reasonable ambition".

 

 

 

