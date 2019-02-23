You are here

﻿

Saudi crown prince sends letter of thanks to President Jinping after leaving China

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a letter of thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping. (SPA)
Updated 23 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent on Saturday a letter of thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping, after leaving China and concluding his Asia tour.

In the letter, the crown prince expressed “gratitude and appreciation” for the Jinging’s hospitality during his visit with the Saudi delegation. 

Here is the letter in full:

His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping

President of the People’s Republic of China

Warm greetings:

As I leave your friendly country, I would like to express to your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to me and my delegation.

We had constructive talks and I am sincerely looking forward to deepening cooperation and creating closer ties in all areas between our two countries, to evolve into strategic relations under the leadership of King Salman and your Excellency.

I wish your Excellency continued health and happiness and to your country and people more progress and development.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

India changes visa policies for Saudi nationals

Updated 7 min 11 sec ago
Sajith A. Majeed
0

India changes visa policies for Saudi nationals

  • India has granted the e-visa facility for more than 150 countries and territories, and the latest addition is Saudi Arabia
  • India has also decided to scrap the biometric visa system for Saudis
Updated 7 min 11 sec ago
Sajith A. Majeed
0

JEDDAH: India’s diplomatic missions in the Kingdom are working on making electronic visas available for Saudi nationals as soon as possible, following last week’s decision to add the Kingdom to the list of countries eligible for an e-visa.
India has also decided to scrap the biometric visa system for Saudis.
It is hoped that these two steps will increase the number of Saudi visitors, and India’s diplomatic missions are working on making the e-visa available as soon as possible.
“We are waiting on guidelines from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh,” a consulate official in Jeddah told Arab News.
The e-visa will allow Saudi travelers to get the permit online, without intermediaries or agents. India has granted the e-visa facility for more than 150 countries and territories, and the latest addition is Saudi Arabia.
“It is really a decision coming late,” P. Ram Mohan, a senior Bangalore-based journalist, told Arab News. “India has warm relations with Saudi Arabia and about three million Indian expats live there.”
The website for India’s Embassy in Riyadh lists the current requirements for a tourist visa for Saudis: A passport, a copy of the passport, two passport-sized photos, a completed application form, visa fee in cash, a copy of the Saudi ID card, proof of hotel accommodation in India, airline tickets, and a letter from employers or sponsors or a bank statement.
The e-visa slashes this to four steps: Apply online for a visa with valid documents, pay the fee online with a debit or credit card, receive e-visa by email, travel to India with a print out of the e-visa.
K. Surendran, tourism minister in India’s southern state of Kerala, welcomed the move to extend the e-visa to Saudi nationals and simplify travel document procedures for them as it would boost visitor numbers.
He said the state’s tourism department had been demanding the withdrawal of the biometric visa system because of its dramatic impact on tourist numbers.
“However the latest announcement will remove this major irritant,” the minister told Arab News.
The crown prince’s two-day trip yielded five memorandums of understanding in investment, tourism, housing, and information and broadcasting.
He also announced a $100 billion investment in India in areas including energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing.
A joint statement issued during the visit emphasized the importance of bilateral ties.
“India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries old economic and socio-cultural ties. Close geographical proximity, civilizational links, cultural affinity, natural synergies, and vibrant people to people contacts. Common challenges and opportunities have added momentum to this robust engagement,” it said.

Topics: India Saudi Arabia e-visa

