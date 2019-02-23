You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi king arrives in Egypt on official visit
﻿

Saudi king arrives in Egypt on official visit

1 / 10
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrives in Egypt on February 23, 2019. (SPA)
2 / 10
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrives in Egypt and is received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on February 23, 2019. (SPA)
3 / 10
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrives in Egypt and is received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on February 23, 2019. (SPA)
4 / 10
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrives in Egypt on February 23, 2019. (SPA)
5 / 10
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrives in Egypt on February 23, 2019. (SPA)
6 / 10
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hosts Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in Egypt on February 23, 2019. (SPA)
7 / 10
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves for Egypt on February 23, 2019. (SPA)
8 / 10
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves for Egypt on February 23, 2019. (SPA)
9 / 10
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves for Egypt on February 23, 2019. (SPA)
10 / 10
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves for Egypt on February 23, 2019. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi king arrives in Egypt on official visit

  • King Salman will head the Saudi delegation at the EU-Arab states summit
  • Ways to strengthen Saudi-Egyptian ties will be discussed during the king’s visit
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrived in Egypt Saturday on an official visit, during which he will attend the EU-Arab Summit, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The king will head the Saudi delegation at the summit, which is due to be held in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh. 

The two-day summit is billed as a starting point for the Arab League and the EU to boost cooperation on shared strategic priorities including migration, security and climate change.

Economic development, the Palestinian question, and the conflicts in Libya, Syria and Yemen are also up for discussion.

The king's visit is a response to an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who will host the two-day summit.

Ways to strengthen Saudi-Egyptian ties will be discussed during the visit. 

Topics: King Salman Egypt eu-arab summit

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince sends letter of thanks to President Jinping after leaving China
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince visit builds on partnership of trust: Chinese FM

Saudi crown prince sends letter of thanks to President Jinping after leaving China

Updated 23 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi crown prince sends letter of thanks to President Jinping after leaving China

Updated 23 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent on Saturday a letter of thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping, after leaving China and concluding his Asia tour.

In the letter, the crown prince expressed “gratitude and appreciation” for the Jinging’s hospitality during his visit with the Saudi delegation. 

Here is the letter in full:

His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping

President of the People’s Republic of China

Warm greetings:

As I leave your friendly country, I would like to express to your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to me and my delegation.

We had constructive talks and I am sincerely looking forward to deepening cooperation and creating closer ties in all areas between our two countries, to evolve into strategic relations under the leadership of King Salman and your Excellency.

I wish your Excellency continued health and happiness and to your country and people more progress and development.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Topics: Crown Prince Asia tour

Latest updates

Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori get ready to serve up the action in Dubai championship
0
Smiling Sri Lanka stun South Africa to seal historic away series win
0
Sudan appoints vice president, PM in caretaker administration
0
Bella Hadid marches to the beat as Cavalli unveils its latest line
0
Egypt court sentences two monks to death over bishop killing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.