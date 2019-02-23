You are here

﻿

FaceOf: Turki Al-Askar, adviser to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Turki Al-Askar, adviser to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
0

Turki Al-Askar has been an adviser to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment since January 2018.

Previously, he worked for more than six years in the Riyadh office of Merieux NutriSciences, which offers analytical and consulting services to ensure the safety and quality of food, nutrition, agrochemicals, pharma and cosmetics products. 

Al-Askar worked at the company as a planning manager, an acting business development manager, vice president of client services, and vice president of business development. 

He was also a senior market intelligence specialist at Yum! Brands in the UK between July 2010 and February 2011. 

There, he contributed to successful market research by conducting customer surveys, and participated in creating new client profiles in the company database.

He served as a business development specialist and government relations officer at Al-Askar Co. for Property Development between April 2006 and February 2008. 

Al-Askar holds a master’s degree in marketing management from the University of Southampton in the UK. 

He also graduated from the Executive Education Leadership Development Program at the IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland. 

Recently, the Eastern Province Chamber hosted an investment workshop at its headquarters in Dammam to highlight improvements to existing procedures and the new initiatives that are helping to cut bureaucracy and make it easier to do business in the Kingdom.

The chamber's Tayseer committee partnered with 40 government bodies and launched 300 initiatives that aim to improve the Kingdom’s ranking in international indicators.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the KSA's Royal Commission for Al-Ula
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Kamel Al-Munajjed, chairman of the Saudi-Indian Business Council
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Rami Al-Sakran, manager at Royal Commission for Al-Ula
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Mohammed bin Suleiman Al-Mesher, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Cameroon

India changes visa policies for Saudi nationals

Updated 27 min 7 sec ago
Sajith A. Majeed
0

India changes visa policies for Saudi nationals

  • India has granted the e-visa facility for more than 150 countries and territories, and the latest addition is Saudi Arabia
  • The country has also decided to scrap the biometric visa system for Saudis
Updated 27 min 7 sec ago
Sajith A. Majeed
0

JEDDAH: India’s diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia are working on making electronic visas available for Saudi nationals as soon as possible, following last week’s decision to add the Kingdom to the list of countries eligible for an e-visa.
India has also decided to scrap the biometric visa system for Saudis.
It is hoped that these two steps will increase the number of Saudi visitors, and India’s diplomatic missions are working on making the e-visa available as soon as possible.
“We are waiting on guidelines from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh,” a consulate official in Jeddah told Arab News.
The e-visa will allow Saudi travelers to get the permit online, without intermediaries or agents. India has granted the e-visa facility for more than 150 countries and territories, and the latest addition is Saudi Arabia.
“It is really a decision coming late,” P. Ram Mohan, a senior Bangalore-based journalist, told Arab News. “India has warm relations with Saudi Arabia and about three million Indian expats live there.”
The website for India’s Embassy in Riyadh lists the current requirements for a tourist visa for Saudis: A passport, a copy of the passport, two passport-sized photos, a completed application form, visa fee in cash, a copy of the Saudi ID card, proof of hotel accommodation in India, airline tickets, and a letter from employers or sponsors or a bank statement.
The e-visa slashes this to four steps: Apply online for a visa with valid documents, pay the fee online with a debit or credit card, receive e-visa by email, travel to India with a print out of the e-visa.
K. Surendran, tourism minister in India’s southern state of Kerala, welcomed the move to extend the e-visa to Saudi nationals and simplify travel document procedures for them as it would boost visitor numbers.
He said the state’s tourism department had been demanding the withdrawal of the biometric visa system because of its dramatic impact on tourist numbers.
“However the latest announcement will remove this major irritant,” the minister told Arab News.
The crown prince’s two-day trip yielded five memorandums of understanding in investment, tourism, housing, and information and broadcasting.
He also announced a $100 billion investment in India in areas including energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing.
A joint statement issued during the visit emphasized the importance of bilateral ties.
“India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries old economic and socio-cultural ties. Close geographical proximity, civilizational links, cultural affinity, natural synergies, and vibrant people to people contacts. Common challenges and opportunities have added momentum to this robust engagement,” it said.

Topics: India Saudi Arabia e-visa

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince sends Modi letter of thanks after leaving India
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Greeted with a hug: Saudi crown prince welcomed to India by PM Modi

Latest updates

Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori get ready to serve up the action in Dubai championship
0
FaceOf: Turki Al-Askar, adviser to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment
0
Daesh is down but not out, say fleeing families
0
Syrian Democratic Forces to save more civilians from last Daesh pocket
0
Lebanese demand civil marriage on home soil
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.