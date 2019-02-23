FaceOf: Turki Al-Askar, adviser to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment

Turki Al-Askar has been an adviser to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment since January 2018.

Previously, he worked for more than six years in the Riyadh office of Merieux NutriSciences, which offers analytical and consulting services to ensure the safety and quality of food, nutrition, agrochemicals, pharma and cosmetics products.

Al-Askar worked at the company as a planning manager, an acting business development manager, vice president of client services, and vice president of business development.

He was also a senior market intelligence specialist at Yum! Brands in the UK between July 2010 and February 2011.

There, he contributed to successful market research by conducting customer surveys, and participated in creating new client profiles in the company database.

He served as a business development specialist and government relations officer at Al-Askar Co. for Property Development between April 2006 and February 2008.

Al-Askar holds a master’s degree in marketing management from the University of Southampton in the UK.

He also graduated from the Executive Education Leadership Development Program at the IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Recently, the Eastern Province Chamber hosted an investment workshop at its headquarters in Dammam to highlight improvements to existing procedures and the new initiatives that are helping to cut bureaucracy and make it easier to do business in the Kingdom.

The chamber's Tayseer committee partnered with 40 government bodies and launched 300 initiatives that aim to improve the Kingdom’s ranking in international indicators.