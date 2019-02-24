You are here

South Koreans fearful of ‘nightmare’ US troop withdrawal

More than 28,000 US troops are stationed in the South. (File/AFP)
AFP
  • Camp Humphreys, in the city of Pyeongtaek, is the US’ largest overseas military base
  • Trump said on Friday that reducing US forces in the South “was not one of the things on the table” at the summit
AFP
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea: Sales at Kim Chang-bae’s hardware shop in South Korea rise every year thanks to Camp Humphreys, an enormous US military base he is frightened will close in the wake of the summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.
More than 28,000 US troops are stationed in the South to guard against nuclear-armed North Korea, part of a Seoul-Washington security alliance in place since the Korean war ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty.
But with talks between the North Korean and US leaders in Hanoi just days away, speculation is building that the pair could agree to a treaty in return for denuclearization measures from Pyongyang — and that the withdrawal of US troops might follow.
For South Koreans dependent on US troops to make a living — like Kim Chang-bae — that is a worrisome prospect.
“Without the presence of US soldiers, many business, including mine, will lose their main source of income,” said Kim, who sells bolts and screwdrivers to Americans stationed at Camp Humphreys, 60 kilometers south of Seoul.
“It’s a nightmare scenario.”
Camp Humphreys, in the city of Pyeongtaek, is the US’ largest overseas military base, stretching across 14.7 square kilometers to accommodate 32,000 people — soldiers and their families.
The camp — home to almost all of the US troops in South Korea — boasts a fleet of Blackhawk and Apache helicopters, a bowling alley, an 18-hole golf course, multiple schools, churches and cinemas.
Hundreds of restaurants and shops ranging from nail salons to tattoo parlours have set up around the base, which is in the final stages of an expansion project that will see its capacity rise to 43,000 people by 2022.
“It does worry me that they could leave the country,” said Choi Eun-hee, who has run a Turkish restaurant just a few steps from Camp Humphreys for a decade. “At least 80 percent of our customers are US soldiers.”

Choi, 43, attended a rally last month, where dozens from the community demanded US troops remain.
When AFP visited, banners reading “Anti-Americans, Get Out” and “We Go Together” were strung up among a cluster of American and South Korean flags.
Shop owner Kim, 57, who is head of the local merchants’ association representing 230 business owners, said Americans in uniform had become a “hallmark of the city’s character.”
If the war were to be officially declared over at the Hanoi summit — the second between Trump and Kim after the two met in Singapore last year — and a peace treaty subsequently signed, Pyongyang could raise objections over the presence of US troops in the South, analysts say.
South Korean president Moon Jae-in has tried to quell concerns, saying in January that the North Korean leader had told him the end of war declaration had “nothing to do” with US forces in the South.
“Kim Jong Un understands that the issue is entirely up to the decision of South Korea and the US,” Moon said.
But Seoul has “no reasons to believe” Kim Jong Un’s quoted assurance at face value, Kim Sung-han, professor of international relations at Korea University, told AFP.
“North Korea is expected to say the US military presence in the South poses a serious threat to its security... It could claim true peace is only possible when US troops are out of here.”
Even if a peace treaty is not secured in Hanoi, there is no guarantee US troops will remain with a highly unpredictable president at the helm who has flip-flopped on the issue of their long-term stay.
Trump said on Friday that reducing US forces in the South “was not one of the things on the table” at the summit — but he has repeatedly complained about the expense of keeping them there.
Seoul agreed earlier this month to hike its payment for maintaining the troops on its soil, but since the new deal is only valid for one year, the two sides may soon have to return to the negotiating table.
Song Wol-sook, 46, who runs a nail salon, said US withdrawal would leave South Koreans feeling isolated and alone in their own city, with a bleak future.
“It will leave pretty much every business here in ruins, including mine.”

Topics: North Korea South Korea United States

2018 saw highest number of Afghan civilian deaths: UN report

AP
2018 saw highest number of Afghan civilian deaths: UN report

  • The UN report comes amid efforts to find a peaceful end to the 17-year Afghan war
  • Since the UN began documenting civilian casualties 10 years ago, more than 32,000 civilians have been killed and another 60,000 wounded
AP
KABUL, Afghanistan: More civilians were killed in Afghanistan last year than in any of the previous nine years of the increasingly bloody conflict, according to a UN report released Sunday, which blamed the spike in deaths on increased suicide bombings by the Daesh group and stepped up aerial attacks by US-led coalition forces.
In its annual report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said 10,993 civilians were killed or wounded last year, the highest number since the international organization began tallying figures in 2009.
The report comes amid efforts to find a peaceful end to the 17-year war, which have accelerated since the appointment in September of US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who is to begin another round of talks with the Taliban on Monday in the Gulf state of Qatar, where they maintain a political office.
UN envoy Tadamichi Yamamoto called the spiraling number of civilian casualties “deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable.”
Tens of thousands of Afghan civilians live as refugees in their own country after fleeing fighting in their home provinces. Tens of thousands more have fled their homeland, seeking safety in neighboring countries and in Europe.
According to the report, 63 percent of all civilian casualties were caused by insurgents, with the breakdown blaming the Taliban for 37 percent of the dead and wounded, the Daesh group for 20 percent, and a collection of other anti-government groups for the remaining 6 percent.
The government and its US and NATO allies were blamed for 24 percent of the dead and wounded civilians caught in the crossfire, many of them killed in stepped up aerial attacks, most of which are carried out by the US and NATO.
The report said civilian casualties at the hands of Afghan and international forces were up significantly in 2018 compared to 2017.
“For the first time since 2009 when it began systematically documenting civilian casualty figures, UNAMA recorded more than 1,000 civilian casualties from aerial operations,” the report said.
The US military says it carried out 6,823 sorties last year in which munitions were fired – the highest number in the last six years.
Last year “witnessed the highest number of civilian casualties ever recorded from suicide attacks and aerial operations,” according to the report, which said 3,804 people were killed and 7,189 were wounded.
Since the UN began documenting civilian casualties 10 years ago, more than 32,000 civilians have been killed and another 60,000 wounded.
“It is time to put an end to this human misery and tragedy,” said Yamamoto. “The best way to halt the killings and maiming of civilians is to stop the fighting. That is why there is all the more need now to use all our efforts to bring about peace.”
The US and the Taliban have openly embraced a strategy of talking while fighting, with the Taliban carrying out near-daily attacks on Afghanistan’s beleaguered security forces.
Afghan Forces are battling the Taliban throughout the country with support from their US-led coalition allies. The coalition and Afghanistan’s security forces have also been pounding Daesh positions, particularly in eastern Afghanistan, where the affiliate is based.

Topics: Afghanistan UN

0
