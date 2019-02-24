You are here

Iran’s president faces calls to resign over economic crisis

Although it is common that Iranian presidents lose popularity during their second term, analysts say Hassan Rouhani, above, might face a higher decrease in popularity than usual. (AFP/File)
AP
AP
TEHRAN: Lashed by criticism over his collapsing nuclear deal, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani faces an uncertain future amid a renewed hard-line effort to drive him from office years before his elected term ends.
Iranian presidents typically see their popularity erode during their second four-year terms. But analysts say Rouhani is particularly vulnerable because of the economic crisis assailing the country’s Rial currency, which has hurt ordinary Iranians and emboldened critics to call for his ouster.
Though such a move only has happened once in the Islamic Republic’s four-decade history, the popular discontent heard on streets throughout Iran now could make it possible.

‘Houthis are our only enemy’ says Yemeni army chief

Arab News
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemen’s army chief of staff said on Saturday that liberating the rest of the country from the Iran-backed Houthi militia would be the beginning of a new era in building a federal Yemen based on justice and equality.

General Abdullah Al-Nakhai said the greatest victory will be in celebrating the complete liberation of Yemen and raising the Republican flag at the foot of Mount Maran in the capital Sanaa, Yemen news agency SABA reported.

Al-Nakhai called for a united front in the fight against the Hothis.

“The only enemy we have are the Houthis, and we refuse to accept peace deals. Our aim is to achieve complete liberty,” he added.

His remarks came during a meeting with commanders from other units in the temporary capital Aden, where they are preparing to proceed with a “liberation plan” created with the support of the Arab coalition.

