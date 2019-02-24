You are here

India toxic alcohol deaths jump to 133

People look at the bodies of tea plantation workers, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a government-run hospital in Golaghat in the northeastern state of Assam, India, Feb. 23, 2019. (Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters)
The dead bodies of people killed by drinking toxic bootleg liquor are gathered together at Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam on Feb. 23, 2019. (AFP/David Talukdar)
An Indian patient who drank toxic bootleg liquor is treated at Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam on Feb. 23, 2019. (AFP/Biju Boro)
  The deaths came less than two weeks after about 100 people died in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand after consuming poisonous alcohol
  At least 200 more people have been hospitalized in this latest icident
GUWAHATI, India: At least 35 more workers have died in northeastern India after drinking toxic liquor, police said Sunday, taking the death toll from the latest mass alcohol poisoning beyond 130.
The deaths in Assam state came less than two weeks after tainted liquor killed about 100 people in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
In addition to the latest toll, at least 200 more people were still hospitalized across Assam.
“The death toll has reached 133 in Golaghat and Jorhat districts from the hooch tragedy,” Mukesh Agarwala, additional director general of state police, told AFP on Sunday.
“A total of ten people have been arrested. We have sent the samples of the liquor... to a forensic laboratory. The report is awaited,” he added.
Police said people started falling sick after consuming a batch of illegally produced liquor late Thursday.
The victims, who include many women, worked at local tea estates in the region.
Doctors said those rushed to hospital in a critical condition were suffering from severe vomiting, extreme chest pain and breathlessness.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered an inquiry into the deaths.
Apart from the arrests, two excise department officials were suspended for failing to take adequate precautions over the sale of the alcohol.
Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed those responsible for the tainted booze would be brought to justice.
Cheap, locally made liquor is common in parts of rural India and bootleggers often add methanol — a highly toxic form of alcohol sometimes used as an antifreeze — to their product to increase its strength.
If ingested in large quantities, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death.
Hundreds of mainly poor people die each year in the South Asian country from tainted liquor, which normally costs just a few US cents a bottle.
Of the estimated five billion liters of alcohol drunk every year in India, around 40 percent is illegally produced, according to the International Spirits and Wine Association of India.
Many Indian states have implemented or pushed for prohibition, which, according to critics, further increases the unsupervised manufacture and sale of alcohol.

Iran’s president faces calls to resign over economic crisis

Iran’s president faces calls to resign over economic crisis

  There is considerable popular discontent in the country over the economic crisis
  It has happened only once before in Iran's forty year history that a president was removed by popular demand
TEHRAN: Lashed by criticism over his collapsing nuclear deal, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani faces an uncertain future amid a renewed hard-line effort to drive him from office years before his elected term ends.
Iranian presidents typically see their popularity erode during their second four-year terms. But analysts say Rouhani is particularly vulnerable because of the economic crisis assailing the country’s Rial currency, which has hurt ordinary Iranians and emboldened critics to call for his ouster.
Though such a move only has happened once in the Islamic Republic’s four-decade history, the popular discontent heard on streets throughout Iran now could make it possible.

