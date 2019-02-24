You are here

Huawei to unveil 5G smartphone at world’s biggest mobile show

Huawei will reveal the phone on the eve of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. (Reuters)
AP
BARCELONA: China’s Huawei is set to take the wraps off a new folding-screen phone, joining the latest trend for bendable devices as it challenges the global smartphone market’s dominant players, Apple and Samsung.

The company on Sunday plans to unveil the device, which can be used on superfast next-generation mobile networks that are due to come online in the coming years.

Huawei will reveal the phone on the eve of MWC Barcelona, a four-day showcase of mobile devices, as the company battles US allegations it is a cybersecurity risk.

Device makers are looking to folding screens as the industry’s next big thing to help them break out of an innovation malaise, although most analysts think the market is limited, at least in the early days.

Samsung recently revealed its own highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, which comes complete with a hefty price tag of nearly $2,000.

Huawei Technologies is trying to raise its profile in the fiercely competitive smartphone market. Almost everyone with a smartphone has heard of Apple and Samsung, the top device makers, and Google, the power behind Android’s pervasive software.

Huawei, a Chinese company with a name many people in the West don’t know how to pronounce (it’s “HWA-way”), wants to join the market’s upper echelon.

It’s getting close. Samsung was the No. 1 smartphone seller for all of last year, followed by Apple, according to research firm International Data Corp. Huawei came third, though in some quarters it took second place, IDC data showed.

The company stealthily became an industry star by plowing into new markets, honing its technology, and developing a line-up of phones that offer affordable options for low-income households and luxury models that are siphoning upper-crust sales from Apple and Samsung in China and Europe.

But Huawei’s products are few and far between in the US The scarcity stems from long-running security concerns that the company could facilitate digital espionage on behalf of China’s government. Washington has been lobbying European allies to keep its equipment out of new 5G networks.

The cloud over Huawei also includes US criminal charges filed last month against the company and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who US prosecutors want to extradite from Canada. They accuse her of fraud and say the company stole trade secrets, including technology that mobile carrier T-Mobile used to test smartphones.

Huawei is making its push at a time that both Samsung and Apple are struggling with declining smartphone sales amid a lull in industry innovation that is causing more consumers to hold on to the devices until they wear out instead of upgrading to the latest model as quickly as they once did.

The company sells high-priced smartphones as well as an extensive range of cheaper models priced from $200 to $600 that offer a good camera and other features most consumers want, analysts said.

But Huawei wouldn’t be where it is today if it had been content focusing merely on China and other Asian markets.

The company took a huge step forward several years ago when it began pouring millions into promoting its brand and building partnerships in major European markets such as Germany, France, Britain, Spain and Italy. Research firm Gartner estimates it now sells about 13 percent of its phones in Europe.

As for the US, Huawei can only make so much headway as long as the government is casting the company as a cyber-villain, said Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen.

“Brand building is a long-term exercise, but it’s going to be especially difficult in the US because of the way they have branded all of China,” he said. “The barriers in the US are just getting more difficult.”

Topics: retail telecoms Huawei smartphones China

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s central bank does not see more bank mergers for the time being beyond those already announced, its governor Ahmed Al-Kholifey said on Sunday.
His comments came after National Commercial Bank, the Kingdom’s biggest lender by assets, and Riyad Bank said in December they had begun preliminary talks to potentially create a combined group with $183 bln in assets.
That move came two months after Saudi British Bank (SABB) and smaller rival Alawwal Bank agreed a binding deal to create Saudi Arabia’s third-biggest lender in the first major tie-up for the country’s banking sector in recent times.
Kholifey also told reporters he does not expect deflation in Saudi Arabia thanks to consumer demand and real estate loans. He said liquidity was strong.
“I don’t think there will be any deflation, all data reflect optimism, we will soon publish real estate financing and you will see a big leap, and as you know real estate is one of the main drivers, as for the consumer sector it is active,” he said.
Data released last week showed that Saudi Arabias annual consumer price index fell 1.9 percent in January from a year earlier as housing, water and energy prices all dropped.
This was the first fall in prices in Middle East’s biggest economy since 2017. Prices had continued to rise throughout 2018 after the introduction of a value-added tax.

