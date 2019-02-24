You are here

Kashmir shuts to protest Indian crackdown against activists

Above, a paramilitary soldier patrols the streets of Srinagar before the security lockdown. (AFP)
Kashmir shuts to protest Indian crackdown against activists

  • The main target of the crackdown are the Jama’at-e-Islami group that advocate self-determination for the Himalayan region
  • The tensions heightened after a suicide car bombing targeted a paramilitary convoy
SRINAGAR, India: Shops and businesses have closed in Kashmir to protest a sweeping crackdown against activists seeking the end of Indian rule in the disputed region.
Police and paramilitary soldiers patrolled streets in the main city of Srinagar on Sunday and enforced a security lockdown in its downtown area in anticipation of protests and clashes.
The crackdown began Friday night. Police are mainly targeting Kashmir’s largest political-religious group, Jama’at-e-Islami, which espouses the right to self-determination for the Himalayan region, which is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.
The crackdown comes amid high tensions between India and Pakistan following the Feb. 14 suicide car bombing of a paramilitary convoy by a local Kashmiri militant. Forty Indian soldiers died in the attack.

India toxic alcohol deaths jump to 133

Updated 24 February 2019
AFP
0

India toxic alcohol deaths jump to 133

  • The deaths came less than two weeks after about 100 people died in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand after consuming poisonous alcohol
  • At least 200 more people have been hospitalized in this latest icident
Updated 24 February 2019
AFP
0

GUWAHATI, India: At least 35 more workers have died in northeastern India after drinking toxic liquor, police said Sunday, taking the death toll from the latest mass alcohol poisoning beyond 130.
The deaths in Assam state came less than two weeks after tainted liquor killed about 100 people in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
In addition to the latest toll, at least 200 more people were still hospitalized across Assam.
“The death toll has reached 133 in Golaghat and Jorhat districts from the hooch tragedy,” Mukesh Agarwala, additional director general of state police, told AFP on Sunday.
“A total of ten people have been arrested. We have sent the samples of the liquor... to a forensic laboratory. The report is awaited,” he added.
Police said people started falling sick after consuming a batch of illegally produced liquor late Thursday.
The victims, who include many women, worked at local tea estates in the region.
Doctors said those rushed to hospital in a critical condition were suffering from severe vomiting, extreme chest pain and breathlessness.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered an inquiry into the deaths.
Apart from the arrests, two excise department officials were suspended for failing to take adequate precautions over the sale of the alcohol.
Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed those responsible for the tainted booze would be brought to justice.
Cheap, locally made liquor is common in parts of rural India and bootleggers often add methanol — a highly toxic form of alcohol sometimes used as an antifreeze — to their product to increase its strength.
If ingested in large quantities, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death.
Hundreds of mainly poor people die each year in the South Asian country from tainted liquor, which normally costs just a few US cents a bottle.
Of the estimated five billion liters of alcohol drunk every year in India, around 40 percent is illegally produced, according to the International Spirits and Wine Association of India.
Many Indian states have implemented or pushed for prohibition, which, according to critics, further increases the unsupervised manufacture and sale of alcohol.

Topics: alcohol India

