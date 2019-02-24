You are here

Yemen’s Houthis to quit two ports Monday under peace deal

The Red Sea Mills contain grains that feed 30 million Yemenis. Above, soldiers aligned with the coalition stand outside a damaged warehouse belonging to the Red Sea Mills. (AFP/File)
  • The parties have been unable to decide who will control the Red Sea Mills
  • The Yemeni government said they need to verify the Houthi redeployment before moving to step two
DUBAI: Iranian-aligned Houthi forces have agreed to draw back from two Yemeni ports on Monday while withdrawal from the main Hodeidah port will occur later alongside a retreat by coalition-backed forces massed outside the city, UN and Yemeni sources said.

Houthi forces will withdraw 5 km from the ports of Saleef, used for grain, and Ras Isa, an oil terminal, as a first step agreed with the internationally recognized government, three sources said.

The Houthi withdrawal from Hodeidah port and the pull-back by coalition forces 1 km away from the city’s “Kilo 7” eastern suburb would take place as a second step, they said.

An orderly troop withdrawal from Hodeidah, now a focus of an almost four-year war, is key to UN-led efforts to avert a full-scale assault on the port and pave the way for political negotiations.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

The United Nations has been trying to salvage a truce deal agreed at peace talks in December between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government. That process has stalled over who would control of Hodeidah, a Red Sea port used to feed Yemen’s 30 million people.

Hodeidah is held by the Houthis while other Yemeni forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition loyal to ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are positioned on the edges of the city.

Hadi’s top negotiator, Foreign Minister Khalid Al-Yamani, said the initial Houthi redeployment must be verified before further progress can be made and humanitarian corridors reopened.

“This is what was agreed by the Yemeni government: we verify the first step before implementing the second,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published on Sunday.

A small team of UN observers arrived in Hodeidah after the cease-fire went into effect on Dec. 18 to oversee troop redeployments by both sides.

The deal calls for local authorities to assume control of Hodeidah but did not detail the process, leaving it open to interpretation.

The Western-backed Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in Yemen in 2015 to try to restore Hadi’s government after it was ousted from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014.

The conflict, widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been locked in military stalemate.

The Houthis, who say their revolution is against corruption, control most urban centers including Sanaa. Hadi’s government holds the southern port of Aden and a string of coastal towns.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

Bid by ‘enemies’ to sabotage missiles foiled: Iran Guards

TEHRAN: The Revolutionary Guards on Sunday accused “enemies” of Iran of trying to sabotage the country’s missiles so that they would “explode mid-air” but said the bid was foiled.
“They tried as best as they could to sabotage a small part which we import so that our missiles would not reach their target and explode mid-air,” Fars news agency reported, quoting the Guards’ aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajjizadeh.
“But they couldn’t do a damn thing because we had seen this coming from the start and had reinforced this sector,” he added, accusing Iran’s “enemies” of sabotage without naming any specific country.
Iran reined in most of its nuclear program under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers in return for sanctions relief, but has continued to develop its ballistic missile technology.
Earlier this month the New York Times reported that the US administration of President Donald Trump was pushing a secret program aimed at sabotaging Iranian rockets and missiles.
It said Washington was trying to “slip faulty parts and materials into Iran’s aerospace supply chains” as part of a campaign to undercut Tehran’s military.
In May, Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran
UN Security Council Resolution 2231 — adopted just after the nuclear deal — calls on Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”
Tehran insists that its missile program is “purely defensive” and compliant with the resolution but it has developed medium-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching arch-foe Israel.
Hajjizadeh, whose remarks were also reported by Tasnim news agency, said similar sabotage attempts had happened before and targeted Iran’s nuclear and oil sectors.

Topics: Iran Missile program

