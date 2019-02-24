You are here

Mine left by Daesh militants kills 24 in Syria

Daesh has been driven from virtually all the territory it once held in Syria and neighboring Iraq, but the extremists left behind countless bombs and booby traps. (AFP)
DAMASCUS, Syria: Syria’s state news agency says a land mine left by the Daesh group has struck a van packed with workers, killing 24.
SANA said the explosion on Sunday near the central town of Salamiyeh was caused by explosives left behind by the militants when they controlled the area. A mine exploded in a nearby area earlier this month, killing seven people.
Daesh has been driven from virtually all the territory it once held in Syria and neighboring Iraq, but the extremists left behind countless bombs and booby traps, and large areas have yet to be cleared.

Iran’s president faces calls to resign over economic crisis

  • There is considerable popular discontent in the country over the economic crisis
  • It has happened only once before in Iran’s forty year history that a president was removed by popular demand
TEHRAN: Lashed by criticism over his collapsing nuclear deal, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani faces an uncertain future amid a renewed hard-line effort to drive him from office years before his elected term ends.
Iranian presidents typically see their popularity erode during their second four-year terms. But analysts say Rouhani is particularly vulnerable because of the economic crisis assailing the country’s Rial currency, which has hurt ordinary Iranians and emboldened critics to call for his ouster.
Though such a move only has happened once in the Islamic Republic’s four-decade history, the popular discontent heard on streets throughout Iran now could make it possible.

