Erdogan: Safe zone on Syria border must be under Turkey's control

A Turkish military convoy moves at Kirikhan of Hatay region in Syria’s border. (AFP)
  'If there is to be a safe zone along our border then it must be under our control. Because that is my border'
ISTANBUL: Any safe zone along Turkey’s border with Syria must be under Turkish control, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.
He was speaking after a senior US administration official said on Friday Washington would leave about 400 US troops in Syria, a reversal by President Donald Trump that could pave the way for US allies to keep troops there.
“If there is to be a safe zone along our border then it must be under our control. Because that is my border,” Erdogan said.
Trump ordered the withdrawal of all 2,000 US troops from Syria in December after saying they had defeated Daesh, a decision criticized by allies and US lawmakers.
He was persuaded on Thursday that about 200 US troops should join what is expected to be a total commitment of some 800 to 1,500 troops from European allies to set up a safe zone in northeastern Syria, a US administration official said.
Ankara regards the Kurdish YPG militia, which controls that region and has been a key US ally against Daesh, as a terrorist group. Turkey has repeatedly threatened to intervene militarily against the YPG east of the Euphrates river where the safe zone is planned.

Topics: Syria Turkey Recep Tayyip Edrogan

Houthis suffer further casualties failed attack

  Several other Iran-backed Houthis were injured
DUBAI: Yemeni army killed 12 Houthis in clashes in Al-Bayda province, Yemen National Military website “September Net” said.

National forces attacked the Iran-backed militia as they tried to attack national army positions in Al-Malagem front on Saturday, forcing them to flee some of the militia were also injured.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

