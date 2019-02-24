You are here

Bid by ‘enemies’ to sabotage missiles foiled: Iran Guards

The Iranians say their missiles program is purely defensive. Above, a weaponry and military equipment exhibition was organized in Tehran for the 40th anniversary of the Iranian revolution. (AFP/File)
AFP
  • The Revolutionary Guard did not specify which country they accuse of the sabotage
  • Iran continued to develop its ballistic missiles despite sanctions
AFP
TEHRAN: The Revolutionary Guards on Sunday accused “enemies” of Iran of trying to sabotage the country’s missiles so that they would “explode mid-air” but said the bid was foiled.
“They tried as best as they could to sabotage a small part which we import so that our missiles would not reach their target and explode mid-air,” Fars news agency reported, quoting the Guards’ aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajjizadeh.
“But they couldn’t do a damn thing because we had seen this coming from the start and had reinforced this sector,” he added, accusing Iran’s “enemies” of sabotage without naming any specific country.
Iran reined in most of its nuclear program under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers in return for sanctions relief, but has continued to develop its ballistic missile technology.
Earlier this month the New York Times reported that the US administration of President Donald Trump was pushing a secret program aimed at sabotaging Iranian rockets and missiles.
It said Washington was trying to “slip faulty parts and materials into Iran’s aerospace supply chains” as part of a campaign to undercut Tehran’s military.
In May, Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran
UN Security Council Resolution 2231 — adopted just after the nuclear deal — calls on Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”
Tehran insists that its missile program is “purely defensive” and compliant with the resolution but it has developed medium-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching arch-foe Israel.
Hajjizadeh, whose remarks were also reported by Tasnim news agency, said similar sabotage attempts had happened before and targeted Iran’s nuclear and oil sectors.

Erdogan: Safe zone on Syria border must be under Turkey’s control

Reuters
  • ‘If there is to be a safe zone along our border then it must be under our control. Because that is my border’
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Any safe zone along Turkey’s border with Syria must be under Turkish control, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.
He was speaking after a senior US administration official said on Friday Washington would leave about 400 US troops in Syria, a reversal by President Donald Trump that could pave the way for US allies to keep troops there.
“If there is to be a safe zone along our border then it must be under our control. Because that is my border,” Erdogan said.
Trump ordered the withdrawal of all 2,000 US troops from Syria in December after saying they had defeated Daesh, a decision criticized by allies and US lawmakers.
He was persuaded on Thursday that about 200 US troops should join what is expected to be a total commitment of some 800 to 1,500 troops from European allies to set up a safe zone in northeastern Syria, a US administration official said.
Ankara regards the Kurdish YPG militia, which controls that region and has been a key US ally against Daesh, as a terrorist group. Turkey has repeatedly threatened to intervene militarily against the YPG east of the Euphrates river where the safe zone is planned.

