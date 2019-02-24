You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai tourism grows marginally in 2018, China tourists up 12%
﻿

Dubai tourism grows marginally in 2018, China tourists up 12%

The number of tourists visiting from Oman and Pakistan fell slightly. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
0

Dubai tourism grows marginally in 2018, China tourists up 12%

  • Nigeria and China saw the most significant increases year-on-year
  • The number of people visiting from Oman and Pakistan actually fell slightly
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Gulf tourism hub Dubai had 15.92 million overnight tourist visitors in 2018, up 0.8 percent from 2017, official data showed on Sunday, with tourist numbers from China rose 12 percent.
The number of visitors from Nigeria soared 36 percent.
Dubai, one of seven emirates which make up the United Arab Emirates, has spent billions of dollars trying to attract foreign tourists. It is home of the world’s tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa.
India remained Dubai’s top overseas market in 2018, with more than 2 million visitors — similar to 2017. In second place were Saudi visitors 1.6 million visitors largely helped by specialized city-wide campaigns for the kingdom’s national day.
Britain came in third, while China ranked fourth, but recorded a 12 percent year on year growth to 875,000 visitors. Nigeria posted a 36 percent rise in visitors to 185,000.
China overtook Oman, which along with Pakistan posted a decline in the number of tourists visiting Dubai last year, the statement said.
The UAE relaxed visa rules for Chinese in recent years in a bid to boost tourism. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Topics: Dubai tourism economy

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia plays host to major Indonesian tourism campaign
0
Press Review
Borneo Post: Pakistan PM cites Malaysia’s tourism success story at WGS

Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor ‘does not see more bank mergers’

Updated 24 February 2019
0

Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor ‘does not see more bank mergers’

  • Kholifey says he doesn't expect there to be any deflation
  • Data released last week showed that Saudi Arabias annual consumer price index fell 1.9% in January
Updated 24 February 2019
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s central bank does not see more bank mergers for the time being beyond those already announced, its governor Ahmed Al-Kholifey said on Sunday.
His comments came after National Commercial Bank, the Kingdom’s biggest lender by assets, and Riyad Bank said in December they had begun preliminary talks to potentially create a combined group with $183 bln in assets.
That move came two months after Saudi British Bank (SABB) and smaller rival Alawwal Bank agreed a binding deal to create Saudi Arabia’s third-biggest lender in the first major tie-up for the country’s banking sector in recent times.
Kholifey also told reporters he does not expect deflation in Saudi Arabia thanks to consumer demand and real estate loans. He said liquidity was strong.
“I don’t think there will be any deflation, all data reflect optimism, we will soon publish real estate financing and you will see a big leap, and as you know real estate is one of the main drivers, as for the consumer sector it is active,” he said.
Data released last week showed that Saudi Arabias annual consumer price index fell 1.9 percent in January from a year earlier as housing, water and energy prices all dropped.
This was the first fall in prices in Middle East’s biggest economy since 2017. Prices had continued to rise throughout 2018 after the introduction of a value-added tax.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Ahmed Al-Kholifey

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Visit to Pakistan, India and China proves strategic for Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Chinese pact to enhance maritime industry

Latest updates

Dubai tourism grows marginally in 2018, China tourists up 12%
0
Bid by ‘enemies’ to sabotage missiles foiled: Iran Guards
0
Erdogan: Safe zone on Syria border must be under Turkey’s control
0
Houthis suffer further casualties in failed attack
0
Pope Francis compares child sex abuse to ‘human sacrifice’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.