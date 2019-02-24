Passengers safe after hijack attempt on Dubai-bound plane in Bangladesh: official

DUBAI: A Dubai-bound aircraft made an emergency landing in Bangladesh on Sunday after it was hijacked by a gunman who attempted to force his way into the cockpit.
The Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, southeastern Bangladesh.
Flight BG-147 landed at approximately 5:40 p.m., according to the Dhaka Tribune and all passengers were evacuated.
“We have successfully rescued everyone,” Air Vice Marshall Mofid, who goes by one name, after security forces stormed the plane and arrested a 25-year-old man for attempting to hijack flight BG147 which had taken off from the capital Dhaka. There were 142 passengers on the aircraft.
Mofid told reporters that the hijacker claimed he had a pistol, but he had since been taken into custody and is being questioned.
One shot is thought to have been fired as the pilot of the aircraft tried to intervene, the Tribune’s report added – without saying if anyone had been hurt.
Army, Navy and elite police cordoned off the plane after it landed.
The country’s civil aviation chief Nayeem Hasan earlier said the suspect had claimed to have a bomb.
“From the talks and dialogue we have with him, it seems he is psychologically deranged,” Hasan said after the man was arrested.
It is believed the gunman and two crew members remained on board.
It is understood the gunman has asked for direct line of communication with the country’s prime minister.
