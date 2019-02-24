You are here

  • Home
  • Bargain auctions offer Istanbul consumers more bang for buck
﻿

Bargain auctions offer Istanbul consumers more bang for buck

1 / 3
Auctioneer Ali Tuna (C) shows items to the audience at an auction house in Istanbul's Balat district on February 3, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 3
People sit at an auction house as an auctioneer shows items to the audience in Istanbul's Balat district on February 3, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 3
An auctioneer shows items to the audience at an auction house in Istanbul's Balat district on February 3, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 24 February 2019
AFP
0

Bargain auctions offer Istanbul consumers more bang for buck

  • In Balat, secondhand objects, from used furniture to toys, go for knockdown prices
  • Auction houses now regularly pack in the crowds, and for many, it is their first time
Updated 24 February 2019
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: “Going, going, gone!” resonate the enticing chants of auctioneers in the narrow streets of a trendy Istanbul neighborhood, fascinating onlookers who are surprised, not so much by the fast pace of the bidding, but by the prices in such economically troubled times.
Auctions may have a reputation for being the staid preserve of the wealthy to joust politely for rare collectibles or master paintings that can go for millions of dollars.
But this is not the case in Balat, a historic neighborhood on the shores of the Golden Horn estuary frequented by tourists and locals alike who enjoy the hipster cafes and historic churches.
Here, secondhand objects, from used furniture to toys, go for knockdown prices.
Istanbul doesn’t have a tradition of jumble sales, although there are secondhand shops.
But, about five years ago, low-price auction houses began to spring up in Balat, giving residents another way to rid themselves of unwanted goods.
And with shop prices rising as the Turkish lira has tumbled, losing nearly 30 percent of its value against the dollar last year, the auctions offer a welcome alternative.
Auction houses now regularly pack in the crowds, and for many, it is their first time.
“I came here for a walk with my son but when I heard the chant and saw the sign that it is free to join, we popped in out of curiosity to see what an auction looks like,” said Murat, standing in front of the cashier, having won the bidding for a laser pen for his son at 10 lira ($2, 1.7 euros).
“I have never been to an auction before. I always thought it is for rich people.
“I really like the ambiance here. It was quite fun and the prices are very reasonable.
“I will definitely come again,” he said.
The auction houses go all-out to create an experience that draws people in.
Auctioneer Ali Tuna invites those who hesitate at the door to come in and take a seat.
Cracking jokes to put people at ease, Tuna banters with the audience like a standup comedian.
Wearing a black fedora style hat and a clip-on mic, he skillfully describes every item to the crowd, walking it around to give people a closer look, be it a simple pen, dagger or silver mirror.
“I must keep the ambiance dynamic,” said Tuna. “I cannot let the energy die down.”
To some, “the guy with the hat” is half the reason for coming back.
“You meet different people, some are coming to satisfy their appetite for antiques and some merely for five-penny items,” said Tuna.
An entertaining atmosphere, almost like a show, is important to the business model.
As the commission charged for selling bargain items is low, the houses need to auction a large volume of goods, so having a room packed with clients is critical.
Some auction houses double as cafes, adding to the attractiveness of the atmosphere and provide organizers with another revenue source.
“It’s really fun here,” said Hulya Sahin, a middle-aged woman.
“I join the auctions as a social activity.”
Then there is the excitement of bidding, and getting a good deal.
“Ten lira, 10, but I am looking for 15, now 20, now 35, 40 and 50,” Tuna chanted with increased tempo, holding up a blue Ford model car.
“It was very competitive,” remarked Nil Su, a university student, who paid 50 lira to get the model for her younger brother.
“I could have bought it at a much lower price but for that man,” she said, smiling, as she pointed to an older man sitting in the front row who kept raising the bid.
Still, many believe the auctions offer a good deal, which isn’t something to be sniffed at, given that Turkey has faced a sharp surge in its inflation rate, which hit a 15-year high in October at more than 25 percent.
“With the current state of the economy, people’s purchasing power has drastically dropped,” said Yavuz, who both buys and sells items at the auctions.
“Here they can find products at more affordable prices.”
Ercan Altan, who has transformed his coffee house in Balat into an auction house, said that not all starting prices were as low as $2.
“There are some products you cannot start the bid from $2, like this gramophone,” he said.
“We start, let’s say with 1,500 lira ($280) and sell it to the closest bid.”
Arda Gurler, who runs an online auction website for old documents and engravings, said the Balat auction houses were not for serious collectors — but acknowledged that wasn’t the point.
“It is like a spontaneous theater over there. When you stay five minutes, you enjoy the ambiance.”

Topics: Turkey Auctions

Sovereign borrowing in MENA to soar to $136bn in 2019: S&P

Updated 24 February 2019
Arab News
0

Sovereign borrowing in MENA to soar to $136bn in 2019: S&P

  • Countries covered by the report include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Kuwait and Morocco
Updated 24 February 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Sovereign borrowing by 13 states in the Middle East and North Africa is set to rise by 20 percent this year, as states look to refinance long-term debt and cover fiscal deficits, a report by S&P Global Ratings found.

The countries’ long-term borrowing is estimated to hit about $136 billion in 2019 compared with $109 billion in 2018, when issuances fell by 38 percent, the ratings agency said.

Countries covered by the report include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Kuwait and Morocco.

“Higher oil prices and fiscal consolidation measures in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries significantly reduced GCC sovereigns’ funding needs in 2018. However, lower oil prices in 2019 will not support a further reduction in GCC fiscal deficits,” it said in the report.

“We expect Kuwait, Egypt, and Iraq to significantly increase their gross commercial long-term borrowing in 2019 compared with 2018.

“Most GCC countries have been tapping international debt markets in recent years to meet their funding needs, diversify funding sources, and reduce liquidity pressures in the domestic banking systems.”

About 44 percent of the borrowing this year will go toward refinancing maturing long-term debt, resulting in an estimated net borrowing requirement of $76 billion, the report found.

That will see total outstanding debt hitting $892 billion this year, 11 percent more than in 2018.

Saudi Arabia is expected to have the highest level of commercial long-term borrowing of the 13 countries, with forecast borrowing of $29.3 billion this year, slightly lower than the $29.6 billion last year.

Kuwait is expected to see the biggest rise in commercial long-term borrowing of all the 13 countries in the study, S&P said.

“This is based on our expectation that the Kuwaiti government will pass a new debt law, raising the debt ceiling and authorizing extra borrowing. We anticipate this will result in Kuwait taking on $15 billion of long-term commercial borrowing in 2019, compared with no borrowing in the previous year,” it said.

Egypt is also forecast to see a significant rise in borrowing this year, S&P said. It expects borrowing to rise to $27.6 billion this year, up from $17.7 billion last year.

Topics: S&P Global Ratings

Latest updates

Pipeline, pumps on display at Turaif festival
0
Around 2.66 million held for residency, labor, border violations in Saudi Arabia
0
Man City edge League Cup final marked by Chelsea keeper mutiny
0
Saudi Arabia issues more than 4.1 million Umrah visas
0
More than 100 hikers take part in Tuwaiq Mountains Challenge
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.