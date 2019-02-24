You are here

Bargain auctions offer Istanbul consumers more bang for buck

Auctioneer Ali Tuna (C) shows items to the audience at an auction house in Istanbul's Balat district on February 3, 2019. (AFP)
People sit at an auction house as an auctioneer shows items to the audience in Istanbul's Balat district on February 3, 2019. (AFP)
An auctioneer shows items to the audience at an auction house in Istanbul's Balat district on February 3, 2019. (AFP)
  • In Balat, secondhand objects, from used furniture to toys, go for knockdown prices
  • Auction houses now regularly pack in the crowds, and for many, it is their first time
ISTANBUL: “Going, going, gone!” resonate the enticing chants of auctioneers in the narrow streets of a trendy Istanbul neighborhood, fascinating onlookers who are surprised, not so much by the fast pace of the bidding, but by the prices in such economically troubled times.
Auctions may have a reputation for being the staid preserve of the wealthy to joust politely for rare collectibles or master paintings that can go for millions of dollars.
But this is not the case in Balat, a historic neighborhood on the shores of the Golden Horn estuary frequented by tourists and locals alike who enjoy the hipster cafes and historic churches.
Here, secondhand objects, from used furniture to toys, go for knockdown prices.
Istanbul doesn’t have a tradition of jumble sales, although there are secondhand shops.
But, about five years ago, low-price auction houses began to spring up in Balat, giving residents another way to rid themselves of unwanted goods.
And with shop prices rising as the Turkish lira has tumbled, losing nearly 30 percent of its value against the dollar last year, the auctions offer a welcome alternative.
Auction houses now regularly pack in the crowds, and for many, it is their first time.
“I came here for a walk with my son but when I heard the chant and saw the sign that it is free to join, we popped in out of curiosity to see what an auction looks like,” said Murat, standing in front of the cashier, having won the bidding for a laser pen for his son at 10 lira ($2, 1.7 euros).
“I have never been to an auction before. I always thought it is for rich people.
“I really like the ambiance here. It was quite fun and the prices are very reasonable.
“I will definitely come again,” he said.
The auction houses go all-out to create an experience that draws people in.
Auctioneer Ali Tuna invites those who hesitate at the door to come in and take a seat.
Cracking jokes to put people at ease, Tuna banters with the audience like a standup comedian.
Wearing a black fedora style hat and a clip-on mic, he skillfully describes every item to the crowd, walking it around to give people a closer look, be it a simple pen, dagger or silver mirror.
“I must keep the ambiance dynamic,” said Tuna. “I cannot let the energy die down.”
To some, “the guy with the hat” is half the reason for coming back.
“You meet different people, some are coming to satisfy their appetite for antiques and some merely for five-penny items,” said Tuna.
An entertaining atmosphere, almost like a show, is important to the business model.
As the commission charged for selling bargain items is low, the houses need to auction a large volume of goods, so having a room packed with clients is critical.
Some auction houses double as cafes, adding to the attractiveness of the atmosphere and provide organizers with another revenue source.
“It’s really fun here,” said Hulya Sahin, a middle-aged woman.
“I join the auctions as a social activity.”
Then there is the excitement of bidding, and getting a good deal.
“Ten lira, 10, but I am looking for 15, now 20, now 35, 40 and 50,” Tuna chanted with increased tempo, holding up a blue Ford model car.
“It was very competitive,” remarked Nil Su, a university student, who paid 50 lira to get the model for her younger brother.
“I could have bought it at a much lower price but for that man,” she said, smiling, as she pointed to an older man sitting in the front row who kept raising the bid.
Still, many believe the auctions offer a good deal, which isn’t something to be sniffed at, given that Turkey has faced a sharp surge in its inflation rate, which hit a 15-year high in October at more than 25 percent.
“With the current state of the economy, people’s purchasing power has drastically dropped,” said Yavuz, who both buys and sells items at the auctions.
“Here they can find products at more affordable prices.”
Ercan Altan, who has transformed his coffee house in Balat into an auction house, said that not all starting prices were as low as $2.
“There are some products you cannot start the bid from $2, like this gramophone,” he said.
“We start, let’s say with 1,500 lira ($280) and sell it to the closest bid.”
Arda Gurler, who runs an online auction website for old documents and engravings, said the Balat auction houses were not for serious collectors — but acknowledged that wasn’t the point.
“It is like a spontaneous theater over there. When you stay five minutes, you enjoy the ambiance.”

Topics: Turkey Auctions

EU, Arabs tackle troubled Middle East at first summit

EU, Arabs tackle troubled Middle East at first summit

  • The leaders will discuss Syrian, Yemeni and Libyan conflicts on Monday
  • The summit was initiated as a way to discuss illegal immigration into EU
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt: European and Arab leaders gather Sunday for their first summit aimed at stepping up cooperation on trade, security and migration while the EU-Brexit stalemate looms on the sidelines.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hosted last-minute preparatory meetings with the European Union before he opens the two-day summit at 5:00 p.m. (1500 GMT) in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Europeans view the summit, EU sources told AFP, as a way to protect their traditional diplomatic, economic and security interests while China and Russia move to fill a vacuum left by the United States.
The summit in the southern Sinai desert is heavily guarded by Egyptian security forces that are fighting a bloody extremist insurgency a short distance to the north.
Climate change, migration, trade and investment are on Sunday’s agenda, EU sources said. Conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya are to be discussed on Monday.
Arab League hosts said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will also be raised.
European leaders first mentioned the summit in Austria in September amid efforts to agree ways to curb the illegal migration that has sharply divided the 28-nation bloc.
But checking migration is just part of Europe’s broader strategy to forge a new alliance with its southern neighbors.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini insists that the gathering in Egypt of around 40 heads of state and government is about much more than migration.
Donald Tusk, president of the European Council of EU member countries, met Sunday with El-Sisi to help set the agenda, EU sources said.
Most of the 24 European heads of state and government who have confirmed their attendance have already arrived in the Red Sea resort, they added.
British Prime Minister Theresa May was due to arrive later Sunday.
Apart from El-Sisi, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and King Salman of Saudi Arabia will attend from the 22-member Arab League, based in Cairo.
Most of the other Arab leaders are due to attend except Syria’s Bashar Assad, whose country was suspended from the Arab League over the civil war, and Sudan’s Omar Al-Bashir.
A UN official warned that Europe’s failure to bridge divisions on migration “risks blocking all the other discussions” at the summit.
The EU has struck aid-for-cooperation agreements with Turkey and Libya’s UN-backed government in Tripoli, which has sharply cut the flow of migrants since a 2015 peak.
But the official said broader cooperation with the Arab League, which includes Libya, is limited without the EU being able to speak in one voice.
Marc Pierini, a former EU ambassador to Tunisia and Libya, said the Arabs are also grappling with divisions since the Arab Spring revolutions in the last decade.
An EU source said there will “be no deal in the desert” when asked if EU leaders would huddle together to explore ways to break the logjam over Britain’s looming exit from the bloc on March 29.
Brussels has stood united against May’s requests to reopen the November divorce agreement in order to help it pass the British parliament.
However, the issue is due to come up when Tusk holds a one-to-one meeting with May in Sharm el-Sheikh.
EU sources said the first EU-Arab summit is all the more important as the United States “disengages” from the region while Russia and China make inroads.
“We don’t want to see this vacuum soaked up by Russia and China,” one of the sources told AFP.

Topics: EU Egypt eu-arab summit

