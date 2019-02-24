You are here

India team will follow nation’s lead on Pakistan World Cup boycott: Virat Kohli

India’s cricket team were “shocked” by the recent suicide bomber attack in Kashmir and will follow the nation’s lead on whether to boycott a World Cup match against Pakistan in June, captain Virat Kohli said. (AFP)
Reuters
  • An attack claimed by Pakistan-based militants killed dozens of Indian paramilitary troops in Kashmir
  • Angry fans, meanwhile, have demanded a boycott of the June 16 group World Cup match against Pakistan
Reuters
NEW DELHI: India’s cricket team were “shocked” by the recent suicide bomber attack in Kashmir and will follow the nation’s lead on whether to boycott a World Cup match against Pakistan in June, captain Virat Kohli has said.
An attack claimed by Pakistan-based militants killed dozens of Indian paramilitary troops in the disputed Himalayan region on Feb 14.
The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has written to the game’s global governing body to urge the cricket community to sever ties with any nation from where “terrorism emanates.”
Angry fans, meanwhile, have demanded a boycott of the June 16 group match against Pakistan at the World Cup in England and Wales.
The BCCI said it would make a call on a boycott after consultation with the government, and Kohli said his team would respect their decision.
“The Indian team and the whole set-up was shocked with what happened and are really sad with what happened,” he told a media conference ahead of a Twenty20 match against Australia in Visakhapatnam.
“Our stand is simple: we stick by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do.
“That is basically our opinion. Whatever the government and the board decide, we will go by that and we will respect that.”
India and Pakistan have not hosted a cricket series between the countries since 2013 due to political tensions.
Former India players are polarized on whether the team should boycott the World Cup match, which is scheduled to take place in Manchester.
Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said he wanted India to stretch their unbeaten World Cup record against Pakistan rather than forfeit the match but added that he would back whatever “the country decides.”
The International Olympic Committee on Friday suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged international sports federations not to stage competitions in the country after two Pakistani athletes were denied visas to compete in New Delhi.

Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori get ready to serve up the action in Dubai championship

Arab News
Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori get ready to serve up the action in Dubai championship

Arab News
DUBAI: With the women’s tournament now over for another year, it is the turn of the men to wow the crowds in Dubai, with the men’s ATP event getting underway in the emirate this weekend.
The tournament has traditionally attracted some of the biggest names in the sport, with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray all having played in the past.
The 2019 entry list is no different, with Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Kei Nishikori, Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas all on show this week.
World No. 6 and top-seeded Nishikori will get his tournament up and running against Frenchman Benoit Paire, while second seed Roger Federer — seven-time champion in Dubai who last won the title in 2015 — will face German Philipp Kohlschreiber.
Croatian Marin Clilc has arguably the toughest opening match against the recent Rotterdam Open winner Gael Monfils.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, who shocked Federer at the Australian Open, begins his campaign against the Australian Matt Eden.
Other notable first round ties see Tomas Berdych up against Aljaz Bedene and last year’s champion Roberto Bautista Agut playing India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan.
Federer, apart from chasing an eighth title in what is likely to be his Swanson in Dubai, will also be hoping for victory next weekend to claim his 100th title on the ATP tour.
Nishikori, however, will be out to stop the Swiss ace and claim the $565,000 winner’s prize and his second title of the year having won the Brisbane International last month.

