China's Xiaomi unveils $680 5G smartphone, sees growth in Africa

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi Corporation’s new smartphone Mi MIX3 5G is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), on the eve of the world’s biggest mobile fair in Barcelona. (AFP)
Updated 24 February 2019
AP
Updated 24 February 2019
AP

Updated 24 February 2019
AP
BARCELONA: China’s Xiaomi has launched its contribution to a new wave of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of faster 5G mobile networks at a lower price than analysts expect from rivals such as Samsung.
The world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker unveiled the handset on Sunday, trumpeting prices starting from 599 euros ($680) when it hits the market in May, prompting gasps in the hall at the mobile industry’s biggest global event in Barcelona.
Market leader Samsung announced an innovative folding 5G phone last week with a $1,980 price tag, which Huawei matched with its own foldable 5G-enabled device priced at an eye-watering $2,600.
Samsung did not give a price for a non-folding 5G device it added to its Galaxy range.
“We announced a very, very aggressive price,” Xiaomi Senior Vice President Xiang Wang told Reuters. “We want to drive 5G to normal consumers, so more and more people can afford to buy it.”
The next-generation wireless technology promises to ratchet up Internet speed and support an “Internet of Things” in which embedded chips enable the creation of smart networks of vehicles, household devices and more.
While some skepticism remains about how far and how fast 5G can take hold, it is the latest high-end add-on that manufacturers attending the Mobile World Congress are using to stoke excitement about new gadgets amid slowing sales.
“5G is here, not in 2020, not late 2020; it’s here right now in 2019,” Cristiano Amon, president of chipmaker Qualcomm , which supplies Xiaomi, said during a launch event.
Amon expected the transition to 5G to be faster than that from so-called third-generation networks to the fourth, which has already quickened download times and enabled advances such as video streaming to mobile phones.
Xiaomi initially targeted Asian markets, notably India, where it toppled Samsung as the No.1 smartphone seller last year.
Since 2017, it has launched into Spain, France and Italy with devices enabled for 4G. Now its is turning its attention to growth potential in Africa, Wang said.
“We see the African countries building, accelerating their migration from 3G to 4G,” he said.
“We only have 4G products, so I think it’s the right time for us to learn that market, to serve the customers first and learn more so we can have more products for Africa.”

Sovereign borrowing in MENA to soar to $136bn in 2019: S&P

Updated 24 February 2019
Arab News
Sovereign borrowing in MENA to soar to $136bn in 2019: S&P

  • Countries covered by the report include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Kuwait and Morocco
Updated 24 February 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Sovereign borrowing by 13 states in the Middle East and North Africa is set to rise by 20 percent this year, as states look to refinance long-term debt and cover fiscal deficits, a report by S&P Global Ratings found.

The countries’ long-term borrowing is estimated to hit about $136 billion in 2019 compared with $109 billion in 2018, when issuances fell by 38 percent, the ratings agency said.

Countries covered by the report include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Kuwait and Morocco.

“Higher oil prices and fiscal consolidation measures in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries significantly reduced GCC sovereigns’ funding needs in 2018. However, lower oil prices in 2019 will not support a further reduction in GCC fiscal deficits,” it said in the report.

“We expect Kuwait, Egypt, and Iraq to significantly increase their gross commercial long-term borrowing in 2019 compared with 2018.

“Most GCC countries have been tapping international debt markets in recent years to meet their funding needs, diversify funding sources, and reduce liquidity pressures in the domestic banking systems.”

About 44 percent of the borrowing this year will go toward refinancing maturing long-term debt, resulting in an estimated net borrowing requirement of $76 billion, the report found.

That will see total outstanding debt hitting $892 billion this year, 11 percent more than in 2018.

Saudi Arabia is expected to have the highest level of commercial long-term borrowing of the 13 countries, with forecast borrowing of $29.3 billion this year, slightly lower than the $29.6 billion last year.

Kuwait is expected to see the biggest rise in commercial long-term borrowing of all the 13 countries in the study, S&P said.

“This is based on our expectation that the Kuwaiti government will pass a new debt law, raising the debt ceiling and authorizing extra borrowing. We anticipate this will result in Kuwait taking on $15 billion of long-term commercial borrowing in 2019, compared with no borrowing in the previous year,” it said.

Egypt is also forecast to see a significant rise in borrowing this year, S&P said. It expects borrowing to rise to $27.6 billion this year, up from $17.7 billion last year.

