Saudi customs thwart attempts to smuggle thousands of Tramadol, Methamphetamine pills 

The narcotic substances were foiled during four smuggling attempts. (SPA)
The narcotic substances were foiled during four smuggling attempts. (SPA)
The narcotic substances were foiled during four smuggling attempts. (SPA)
Updated 25 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi customs thwart attempts to smuggle thousands of Tramadol, Methamphetamine pills 

  • Customs at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah seized the contrabands carried by some passengers
Updated 25 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s customs officials have foiled attempts to illegally smuggle more than 26,000 Tramadol and Methamphetamine tablets.

Customs at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah seized the contrabands after some passengers who arrived at the airport were caught trying to smuggle them into the Kingdom. 

The airport’s Director General of Customs, Bandar Al-Ruhaili, said that these narcotic substances were foiled during four smuggling attempts. 

In the first attempt, Al-Ruhaili said 1,000 Tramadol tablets were sized inside packaged foods covered with aluminum foil found in a passenger’s luggage. 

He said 1,989 Tramadol tablets were also seized during another thwarted smuggling attempt as they were hidden inside two packages containing a label that was labelled “red pepper”.

Al-Ruhaili added that two attempts to smuggle Methamphetamine tablets were also thwarted. During the first attempt 22,900 tablets were hidden inside food packages, and another 665 tablets were found inside a passenger’s handbag.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs customs

Around 2.66 million held for residency, labor, border violations in Saudi Arabia

Around 1,907 people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 3,403 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators. (SPA)
Updated 25 February 2019
Arab News
Around 2.66 million held for residency, labor, border violations in Saudi Arabia

  • About 45,022 people were arrested while trying to enter the Kingdom
Updated 25 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Nearly 2.66 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began in November 2017, there have been 2,666,916 offenders, including 2,078,375 for violating residency regulations, 407,966 for labor violations and 180,575 for border violations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The report said 45,022 people were arrested while trying to enter the Kingdom, of whom 51 percent were Yemeni, 46 percent were Ethiopian and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
In addition, 1,907 people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 3,403 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators.

Topics: Saudi expats Saudi expats levy iqama violators

