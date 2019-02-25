Saudi customs thwart attempts to smuggle thousands of Tramadol, Methamphetamine pills

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s customs officials have foiled attempts to illegally smuggle more than 26,000 Tramadol and Methamphetamine tablets.

Customs at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah seized the contrabands after some passengers who arrived at the airport were caught trying to smuggle them into the Kingdom.

The airport’s Director General of Customs, Bandar Al-Ruhaili, said that these narcotic substances were foiled during four smuggling attempts.

In the first attempt, Al-Ruhaili said 1,000 Tramadol tablets were sized inside packaged foods covered with aluminum foil found in a passenger’s luggage.

He said 1,989 Tramadol tablets were also seized during another thwarted smuggling attempt as they were hidden inside two packages containing a label that was labelled “red pepper”.

Al-Ruhaili added that two attempts to smuggle Methamphetamine tablets were also thwarted. During the first attempt 22,900 tablets were hidden inside food packages, and another 665 tablets were found inside a passenger’s handbag.