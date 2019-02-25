AHMC to usher in new era of health care in KSA

Aldara Hospital and Medical Center (AHMC) in Riyadh is scheduled to commence operations in the first half of 2019.
Designed by Aldara management, in partnership with US health care provider Henry Ford Health System, AHMC will be home to a state-of-the-art hospital, one of the largest and most technologically advanced outpatient facilities in Riyadh and a large same-day surgery department. The facility will house an ultramodern imaging center, pharmacy, laboratory services and an emergency department.
“Our community has been waiting for this new hospital and we promise to serve all members of the community while setting new standards for clinical excellence. AHMC will be defined as one of the most innovative and highly regarded health care models in the Kingdom,” said Professor Adnan Ezzat, chief executive of AHMC.
“We are aligned with Vision 2030 and our model of care will play a pivotal role in changing the standards of health care in the country while focusing on population health, integrated prevention programs, wellness and lifestyle changes. At Aldara, we are also committed to creating national cadres of excellence by bringing in the best Saudi talent alongside Western-trained health care professionals to support our team across all clinical operations. Every patient will be treated with empathy, dignity and respect,” he added.
“Aldara’s unique business model aims to adopt and localize best international health care practices to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East,” said Osman Minkara, managing director of Aldara Medical Corporation. “The ability to draw on Henry Ford Health System’s vast experience, heritage and know-how of delivering health care has been instrumental in the design of AHMC. Aldara’s partnership with Henry Ford Health System extends on medical outcomes, standardization of care and operational efficiency, ensuring that the highest standards of safety practices are followed across the board.”
