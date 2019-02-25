You are here

Serena Williams cartoon not racist, Australian Press Council rules

Tennis player Serena Williams of the U.S. waves. (REUTERS)
SYDNEY: A controversial Australian newspaper cartoon of Serena Williams which was blasted as racist and sexist did not breach media standards, the country’s press watchdog ruled Monday.
Melbourne Herald-Sun illustrator Mark Knight’s caricature in September showed a butch and fat-lipped Williams throwing a temper tantrum at last year’s US Open after losing to Naomi Osaka.
It sparked widespread condemnation across the world, including from Harry Potter author JK Rowling and the Washington Post, which likened it to the era of racial segregation in the United States.
The Herald-Sun defiantly republished the cartoon on its front page in the wake of the criticism under the headline “WELCOME TO PC WORLD.”
The Australian Press Council received complaints that Williams’ depiction “may cause it to be an offensive and sexist representation of a woman and a prejudicial racial stereotype of African-American people generally.”
It said there was concern about her being shown with “large lips, a broad flat nose, a wild afro-styled ponytail hairstyle different to that worn by Ms Williams during the match and positioned in an ape-like pose.”
But it accepted that the newspaper’s intent was simply to depict her behavior as “childish by showing her spitting a pacifier out while she jumps up and down.”
“The Council considers that the cartoon uses exaggeration and absurdity to make its point,” it said.
“It accepts the publisher’s claim that it does not depict Ms Williams as an ape, rather showing her as ‘spitting the dummy’, a non-racist caricature familiar to most Australian readers.”
The Council did acknowledge that some readers found it offensive, but added that there was “sufficient public interest in commenting on behavior and sportsmanship during a significant dispute between a tennis player with a globally high profile and an umpire at the US Open final.”
“As such, the Council does not consider that the publication failed to take reasonable steps to avoid causing substantial offense, distress or prejudice, without sufficient justification in the public interest.”
The furor followed 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams smashing her racquet and calling the umpire a “thief” and a “liar” during her Flushing Meadows meltdown.
At the time, Knight — who has a reputation for controversial cartoons — said the uproar was a sign that the “world has just gone crazy.”
“The cartoon about Serena is about her poor behavior on the day, not about race,” he said.
Australia is a highly multicultural country, but also sees occasional public dust-ups about the use of racially and sexually loaded language.

Alabama newspaper at center of KKK outrage gets black female editor

In this Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 photo, Goodloe Sutton, publisher of the Democrat-Reporter newspaper, speaks during an interview at the newspaper's office in Linden, Ala. (AP)
Updated 24 February 2019
Reuters
0

Alabama newspaper at center of KKK outrage gets black female editor

  • Sutton and his wife, Jean, won acclaim in the 1990s for a series of articles in the Democrat-Reporter that detailed corruption in their local sheriff’s department
Updated 24 February 2019
Reuters
0

NEW YORK: A small town Alabama newspaper that drew condemnation for an editorial this month calling for the Ku Klux Klan to “ride again” has named an African-American woman as its new editor and publisher, the paper said in a statement.
Elecia R. Dexter on Friday took the reins of the weekly Democrat-Reporter in Linden, Alabama, from Goodloe Sutton, 79, the longtime owner of the paper who wrote the incendiary editorial that brought sharp rebukes from elected officials in the state and the public.
“Ms. Dexter is coming in at a pivotal time for the newspaper and you may have full confidence in her ability to handle these challenging times,” the statement said. It is unclear whether Sutton remains the owner of the paper.
Dexter has “strong roots and a rich history” in the area, and she will continue the paper’s long journalistic tradition while moving it in a new direction, according to the release.
Sutton, who has led the publication for the past 50 years, told the Montgomery Advertiser newspaper last week he had written the editorial which called for a return of the KKK and railed against Democrats.
The KKK was a white supremacist group that terrorized blacks in the US South and later targeted other minority groups, following the Civil War and the emancipation of African-American slaves.
“Good riddance Goodloe,” US Senator Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat, tweeted in response to the news of Sutton stepping down. “His dangerous views do not represent Alabama or the small-town papers in Alabama that do great work every day.”
Sutton and his wife, Jean, won acclaim in the 1990s for a series of articles in the Democrat-Reporter that detailed corruption in their local sheriff’s department.
Jean Sutton died in 2003 from cancer, according to her obituary.
The circulation of the Democrat-Reporter, which is more than 100 years old and does not publish online, was about 3,000 in 2015, according to a report that year in the Montgomery-Advertiser.

