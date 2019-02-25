You are here

  • Home
  • US-Muslim actor Mahershala Ali nabs another Oscar as ‘Green Book’ wins top prize
﻿

US-Muslim actor Mahershala Ali nabs another Oscar as ‘Green Book’ wins top prize

1 / 2
Mahershala Ali also won the Best Suppporting Actor Oscar in 2017. (File/AFP)
2 / 2
Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali won the two acting prizes at the Oscars. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

US-Muslim actor Mahershala Ali nabs another Oscar as ‘Green Book’ wins top prize

  • The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s
  • The 44-year-old won also Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for “Moonlight”
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Mahershala Ali won his second Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars on Sunday night, for his performace in “Green Book,” the 91st Academy Award's Best Picture.

The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s and Viggo Mortensen as his driver. It won three Oscars on Sunday, including best supporting actor for Ali and best original screenplay.

Ali dedicated his award to his grandmother, whom he said told him “that I could do anything I put my mind to” and pushed him “to think positively.”

“I know I would not be here without her,” he said on stage.

 

 

The 44-year-old won Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for “Moonlight” when he again made history as the first Muslim to triumph in the category.

Ali, born Mahershalalhashbaz Gilmore to a Christian mother in Oakland, California in 1974, converted to Islam in 1999.

“It just felt like a life sign. I’d come from sports, so I appreciated the discipline that the religion requires. For me, it was a way of living more deliberately,” said Ali.

He added, in an interview with British magazine the Radio Times: “I felt I was connecting to something that was making my physical experience more peaceful.”

Watch the trailer of the film:

Topics: oscars 2019

Related

0
Lifestyle
‘I am the son of immigrants from Egypt’: Arab glory as Rami Malek wins an Oscar
Special 0
Lifestyle
Rami Malek ‘profoundly humbled’ by recognition in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Arab designers shine on the Oscars red carpet

Updated 50 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
0

Arab designers shine on the Oscars red carpet

Updated 50 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Hollywood’s biggest stars strutted their stuff on the Oscars red carpet Sunday and the Middle East’s favorite designers were out in full force as leading ladies showed off their gowns.

“Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson showed off a silver high-neck dress by Celine, designed by creative head Hedi Slimane, who is of Tunisian descent.

The slinky, halter-neck number was form-fitting and sparkled as she took to the stage with Samuel L. Jackson to present the award for the Best Original Screenplay to the writers behind “Green Book,” which also won the Best Picture prize.   

Meanwhile, actress Krysten Ritter chose a burgundy lace gown by Lebanese designer Reem Acra.

The TV star used the figure-hugging dress to debut her baby bump — she is having a baby with her longtime partner, musician Adam Granduciel.

The gown featured a nude underlay and embellished details on the collar and shoulders.

Angela Bassett also went for a Reem Acra gown, but chose a more lively, custom-made piece in a delicious shade of hot pink. The mermaid cut gown featured one shoulder that exploded into an oversized puff and she finished off the look with swept back hair and statement jewelry.

Actress Molly Sims turned it up a few notches with her sparkling silver Zuhair Murad Couture gown. With its train and keyhole opening on the back, it was perfect for one of Hollywood’s most glamorous red carpet affairs.

Another Lebanese red carpet mainstay was also spotted at the show — singer and actress Jennifer Hudson chose a red hot gown by Elie Saab Couture, complete with an oversized asymmetrical frill running from one shoulder to her waist and a modest slit.

Also in Elie Saab, “Crazy Rich Asians” star Michelle Yeoh glittered in a ballgown by the designer, with a silver, fish scale-like bodice and wide nude-colored skirt.

The structured, diaphanous skirt featured scattered embellishments and the suitably dramatic look was topped off with Chopard jewelry.

The Arab-designed gowns fit neatly into a wider trend seen on the Oscars red carpet — old school glamour, metallic gowns and lots of pink.

Grammy-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves, who presented an award, and actresses Linda Cardellini and Helen Mirren all went for oodles of romantic pink tulle. Even home organizing guru Marie Kondo hit the red carpet in a joyful pink dress, while “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa went for a pink tux with black lapels

Topics: oscars 2019 91st Academy Awards fashion

Latest updates

Pakistan building collapse kills some in Karachi; traps others
0
Indian journalist gets bail in former minister’s defamation suit
0
Bangladesh police say suspected plane hijacker had carried a toy pistol
0
Oil prices dip as record US exports undermine OPEC-led efforts to cut supply
0
Japan to push ahead with US base relocation despite Okinawa referendum result
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.