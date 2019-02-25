You are here

China using facial recognition to ID scalpers at hospitals

A doctor helps a patient's relatives checks on an X-ray at a hospital in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP)
A man walks by a surveillance cameras mounted at a hospital in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP)
Surveillance cameras is mounted outside a hospital in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP)
Updated 25 February 2019
AP
  • Human rights activists say “social credit” is too rigid and might unfairly label people as untrustworthy without telling them they have lost status or how they can win it back
BEIJING: Chinese hospitals are using facial recognition to identify people who sell doctors’ appointments at an illegal markup, the latest application of an emerging technology that is being used in places to tighten Communist Party control over the country’s 1.4 billion people.
More than 30 hospitals in Beijing have installed the technology and have already identified more than 2,100 individuals who appear regularly to make appointments, then turn around and sell them to others for a profit, state media said Sunday. Chinese public hospitals require patients to line up for appointments on the day they wish to see a doctor, creating a lucrative secondary market for scalpers to sell them better numbers and save on waiting time.
China’s markets are rife with counterfeit goods and fraud, and China has been aggressively applying facial recognition technology in everything from distribution of toilet paper by public lavatories to identifying jaywalkers — virtually in real time.
It’s among the technologies that President Xi Jinping’s government is deploying — also including the processing of big data, buying habits and genetic sequencing — to increase the party’s store of personal information about individual citizens.
Such data is being fed into a system of “social credit” that rewards or penalizes individuals based on their behavior. Those with offenses ranging from failure to pay taxes and fines to walking a dog without a leash can face punishments including being barred from buying tickets for flights or seats on the country’s high-speed trains.
Human rights activists say “social credit” is too rigid and might unfairly label people as untrustworthy without telling them they have lost status or how they can win it back.

Japan scientists win backing for work on potential Nipah vaccine

Animal Husbandry department and Forest officials deposit a bat into a container after catching it inside a well at Changaroth in Kozhikode in the Indian state of Kerala on May 21, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 25 February 2019
Reuters
  • Nipah is transmitted to humans via direct contact with infected bats, infected pigs or other infected people
LONDON: A global coalition set up to fight emerging epidemics has struck a $31 million deal with scientists at Japan’s University of Tokyo to speed up work on a vaccine against a brain-damaging disease caused by the Nipah virus.
The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said the Tokyo University team would receive up to $31 million to advance the development and manufacturing of a shot for the bat-borne disease.
Nipah virus was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak of illness affecting pig farmers and others in close contact with pigs in Malaysia and Singapore. More than 100 people died in that outbreak, and about a million pigs were killed to try to halt its spread.
Nipah is transmitted to humans via direct contact with infected bats, infected pigs or other infected people.
At least 17 people were killed in an outbreak of Nipah in India last year in which 19 cases were reported — giving a case fatality rate of 90 percent.
CEPI, which was set up at the start of 2017, aims to dramatically speed up the development of vaccines against new and unknown diseases — collectively known as Disease X.
“There is an urgent need for accelerated research and development for the Nipah virus,” Richard Hatchett, CEPI’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Not only is the case fatality rate for this disease high ... there is a serious risk (it) could become a threat to global health security.”
Nipah is on the World Health Organization’s research and development “priority pathogen” list alongside Ebola, Zika, MERS, Lassa and Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever.
The Tokyo team’s experimental vaccine is designed using a weakened measles viral vaccine with Nipah virus genes inserted into it.
CEPI said its funding would support advancement of the potential vaccine candidate through mid-stage trials in humans, with a view to its being manufactured and stockpiled for investigational use. (Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Peter Cooney)

