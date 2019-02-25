You are here

‘I am the son of immigrants from Egypt’: Arab glory as Rami Malek wins an Oscar

Malek, 37, has been hugely deferential to his collaborators throughout the process. (File/AFP)
Malek, who was born to Egyptian immigrant parents in Los Angeles, took to the stage to thank his family, and tell his mother that he loves her. (AFP)
Rami Malek with his mother. (File/AFP)
  • Rami Malek won for his performance as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  • He is the first actor of Arab descent to win the award
DUBAI: Rami Malek has won the Actor in a Leading Role Oscar for his role as iconic singer Freddie Mercury in one of the Academy Award’s big winners, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Malek, who was born to Egyptian immigrant parents in Los Angeles, took to the stage to thank his family, and tell his mother that he loves her.

“I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, I’m a first generation American,” he said in his acceptance speech, before thanking those who believed in him and adding, “this is something I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

“I may not have been the obvious choice but I guess it worked out,” the actor said to a room full of laughs, before he thanked Queen and said he was “forever in your debt.”

 

After his Oscar moment on stage, Malek tumbled inside the auditorium, and was checked by a medical personnel.
He appeared fine when he came backstage to answer reporters' questions.
Malek says, "The fact that I have this in my hand right now is beyond my expectation that myself or perhaps my family ever could have had," he said, clutching his Oscar backstage.

Before his big win and during the commercial break after “Bohemian Rhapsody” won Oscars for sound editing and sound mixing, Malek ran from his front-row seat to congratulate the real-life members of Queen who also opened the show with a rousing performace, The Associated Press reported.

Sitting several rows back were guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor when Malek, who played their late lead singer Freddie Mercury, raced over to embrace them.

Malek, 37, has been hugely deferential to his collaborators throughout the process. And when Arab News previously spoke to Malek about his potential win, he remained as respectful as ever.

“I want to say thank you to the Academy for recognizing the work of so many from the cast and crew who made all of this possible, I’m beyond grateful to Graham King, Denis O’Sullivan, 20th Century Fox, New Regency and to Brian May, Roger Taylor and Queen,” Malek told Arab News. 

Malek’s transformative performance has helped bring Mercury to life for a new generation of fans, and, in his eyes, his award wins and nominations are a testament to Mercury’s enduring popularity.

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. (Supplied)

“I have absolutely treasured playing Freddie Mercury and I am so profoundly humbled and thrilled to honor him this way,” Malek said.

Malek has already won the best actor awards at both the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes for his role in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Watch the trailer of the film:

Topics: oscars 2019

THE ROUNDUP — Regional pop-culture highlights for February

Lebanese band 'Mashrou’ Leila.' (Supplied)
Updated 36 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

THE ROUNDUP — Regional pop-culture highlights for February

Updated 36 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dubai: The regions pop culture highlights for the month of February 2019.

“Cavalry”  

Mashrou’ Leila

The leading lights of the region’s alternative music scene return with their first new track in some time. “Cavalry” is the first release from the Lebanese band’s upcoming fifth studio album “The Beirut Story” and a continuation of the glossier, electro-pop sound the band mined so successfully on 2015’s “Ibn El Leil.” It is, the band explain, “an ode to putting up a fight, even when the odds are stacked against us.”

“Enfesam”

Sharmoofers

Another of the region’s big-hitters on the indie scene, Egyptian hip-hop duo Sharmoofers, dropped a new track this month. “Enfesam” has a typically infectious chorus to go with the upbeat instrumentation. The video features a few famous faces, including actor Fathy Abdel Wahab, vlogger Marwan Younis, and actress Hend Abdelhalim, and has already racked up close to 1 million views on YouTube.

“#MishMomken”

Jimi & The Saint ft. Hana Malhas

The Cairo-based electro-rockers (Jimi Elgohary and Rami Sidky) collaborated with Jordanian singer-songwriter Hana Malhas on this melancholy but uplifting mid-tempo track about love in a troubled world. “We can’t run away together,” the vocalists lament over reverb-heavy guitar and a pounding drumbeat. The track is dedicated to Sidky, who was jailed last year under confusing circumstances.

 

Topics: pop culture ARab Music

