You are here

  • Home
  • Vietnam train station on lockdown ahead of Kim Jong Un’s expected arrival
﻿

Vietnam train station on lockdown ahead of Kim Jong Un’s expected arrival

Police secure Dong Dang train station where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to arrive. (AP)
Updated 25 February 2019
AFP
0

Vietnam train station on lockdown ahead of Kim Jong Un’s expected arrival

Updated 25 February 2019
AFP
0

DONG DANG, Vietnam: The train station on the Vietnam-China border where Kim Jong Un is expected to arrive by rail was closed to the public and surrounded by armed guards on Monday, days ahead of the North Korean leader’s summit with Donald Trump.
Kim boarded his trademark olive-green train in Pyongyang on Saturday and its armored carriages were later spotted crossing a bridge into China.
The train apparently bypassed Beijing and is now thought to be chugging south en route to Vietnam, which is hastily preparing for the second meeting between Kim and US President Trump after their historic first summit in Singapore last June.
Sources in Vietnam said Kim could arrive at the Dong Dang border station in the early hours of Tuesday following his epic 4,000-kilometer, two-and-a-half-day journey.
His motorcade is likely to drive from Dong Dang to Hanoi and in an unprecedented move, the entire 170-kilometer stretch of road will be completely closed from 6:00 am to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.
An AFP reporter at the scene saw armed guards stationed at Dong Dang station on Monday morning, while workers tended to the rail tracks.
“(The station) is closed, no public access. We don’t know when it’s closed until but around tomorrow,” a guard said, requesting anonymity.
Kim’s route through China remained a tightly guarded secret.
Ifeng, the online Chinese-language news website of Hong Kong-based Phoenix Television, posted a video on its Twitter-like Weibo account showing what it described as Kim’s special train passing through Wuhan in the central province of Hubei at 7:15A.M. local time on Monday.
Vietnam said on Saturday that Kim would make an official visit to the country “in the coming days,” but did not say whether that would be before or after the Trump-Kim summit on February 27-28.
Two sources said on Monday that Kim would stay at a modern hotel in downtown Hanoi, about one kilometer (mile) from the colonial-era Government Guesthouse where the summit could take place.
The Melia hotel boasts of its “elegant interiors with gorgeous views of the city” and is connected to Hanoi’s only Rolls-Royce dealership catering to the city’s growing class of super-rich.
A staff member said this week the hotel was fully booked until early March, but would not be drawn on any VIP guests.
The White House press center will be set up at the same hotel, and North Korean security personnel were seen entering the building on Sunday.
During his trip Kim is also expected to visit industrial zones in Vietnam’s provinces of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh, which is home to a Samsung factory.
Trump and Kim’s first meeting ended with a vaguely worded statement to work toward the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula, and both sides are under pressure to walk away from this week’s summit with concrete deliverables.

Topics: Vietnam North Korea Kim Jong Un

Related

0 photos
Offbeat
Kim Jong Un impersonator deported from Vietnam ahead of summit
0
World
N.Korea’s Kim to travel to Vietnam by train, summit at Government Guesthouse

Nigerian election’s early tally puts Buhari ahead; opposition rejects it

Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

Nigerian election’s early tally puts Buhari ahead; opposition rejects it

  • Buhari, 76, is a former military ruler seeking a second term on an anti-corruption platform
  • Dozens of people have been killed in election-related violence
Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

ABUJA, Nigeria : President Muhammadu Buhari took an early lead on Monday in initial official results from Nigeria’s presidential election, but the party of his main challenger quickly rejected the tallies as “incorrect and unacceptable.”
Saturday’s election, which US observers said had lost some credibility after being abruptly delayed by a week by officials citing organizational glitches, was expected to be Nigeria’s tightest since the end of military rule two decades ago.
At stake is control of Africa’s top oil producer and biggest economy. Northeast Nigeria has also been wracked by a decade-long battle with Islamist militants that has spilled into neighboring countries and led to the deployment of a regional task force.
Buhari, 76, is a former military ruler seeking a second term on an anti-corruption platform, while Atiku Abubakar, 72, a businessman and former vice president, has pledged to expand the role of the private sector.
Initial results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday put Buhari in the lead, having won in seven of Nigeria’s 36 states, the commission said.
Atiku prevailed in four states and the capital, Abuja, which is not a state but treated as a separate district in elections.
Buhari led Atiku by 51 percent to 46 percent, according to a Reuters tally based on the figures given by the commission.
In provisional results announced in state capitals but not yet confirmed by the commission, Buhari had won four states to Atiku’s one.
In the northern state of Kano, hundreds of people celebrated Buhari’s provisional lead in what was billed as one of the key battlegrounds in this year’s elections.
“Kano is for Buhari,” Wahab Abdulawal, a trader, said.
Asked about the early results, Buhari told reporters: “I don’t want to depend on rumors. ... We will rather wait for INEC to announce the (full) results.”
But the chairman of Atiku’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said the election tallies announced so far were “incorrect and unacceptable.”
“The results are being manipulated and canceled for APC to retain power,” he told reporters, referring to Buhari’s party.
Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) said in a statement that the PDP had “embarked on a cynical plan to discredit INEC as a backup plan in the likely event of them losing the election.”
The outcome, expected this week, appears to hinge on which man voters trust most to revamp an economy still struggling from a 2016 recession.
A credible and relatively calm vote would open a new chapter in the chequered political history of Nigeria, where nearly six decades of independence have been tarnished by military coups, endemic corruption and secessionist movements.
But doubts rose when the election was postponed on Feb. 16, just hours before it was due to begin, with authorities citing problems in delivering ballot papers and results sheets.

’Negative effects’
The week-long delay in holding Nigeria’s presidential election damaged public trust in the process and probably reduced Saturday’s voter turnout, US observers said.
The civil society group YIAGA AFRICA, which monitored the election, projected turnout at 36 to 40 percent.
Situation Room, a monitoring mission comprising over 70 civic groups, said on Sunday that as many as 39 people had been killed in election-related violence, and more than 260 in all since the start of the campaign in October.
Voting, however, took place “in a generally peaceful environment,” said Hailemariam Desalegn, head of the African Union observer mission and a former premier of Ethiopia.
“There were scattered incidents of violence but it was not seen as pervasive on Election Day,” said Derek Mitchell, president of the US observer mission.
Previous Nigerian elections have been marred by violence among supporters of different political parties that at times sparked conflict between Christians and Muslims. Security forces are currently stretched by the Islamist insurgency as well as by communal violence and banditry in other areas.
Hours before polls opened, explosions rocked Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, epicenter of the insurgency. In neighboring Yobe, residents of the town of Geidam fled a militant attack around the same time.
Scattered violence and problems with smart-card readers that authenticate voters’ fingerprints meant voting in a small number of precincts was put off to Sunday, Mitchell said.
“Serious operational shortcomings put an undue burden on voters,” Maria Arena, the EU’s chief observer and member of the European parliament, told reporters.

Topics: Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari Atiku Abubakar

Related

0
World
Nigeria’s president and main rival confident as polls close
Update 0
World
Delays, threats, attacks fail to deter Nigerian voters

Latest updates

Nigerian election’s early tally puts Buhari ahead; opposition rejects it
0
Cardinal Pell, Vatican treasurer, found guilty of molesting two choir boys
0
Pence in Colombia announces new sanctions on Maduro
0
How a UK ban would impact Hezbollah
0
Arab, European leaders vow ‘new era’ of cooperation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.