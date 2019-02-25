BARCELONA: Sony, the Japanese company that has fallen way behind its Korean and Chinese rivals in the smartphone sales race, is aiming to capitalize on its movie pedigree with new devices featuring 21:9 ratio screens, the dimensions used to film blockbusters.
The company announced a new flagship Xperia One handset, which has an HDR OLED screen, optimized using its Bravia TV technology, and the ability to take photos and record 4K video in a 21:9 ratio, at the Mobile World Congress on Monday.
Sony revitalizes smartphone franchise with movie-ratio screens
Sony revitalizes smartphone franchise with movie-ratio screens
- The company announced a new flagship Xperia One handset at the Mobile World Congress
BARCELONA: Sony, the Japanese company that has fallen way behind its Korean and Chinese rivals in the smartphone sales race, is aiming to capitalize on its movie pedigree with new devices featuring 21:9 ratio screens, the dimensions used to film blockbusters.