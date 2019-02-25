You are here

  • Home
  • Arabs laud Oscar-winner Rami Malek for ‘bringing pride to Egypt’
﻿

Arabs laud Oscar-winner Rami Malek for ‘bringing pride to Egypt’

Rami Malek won for his role as Freddie Mercury. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 February 2019
Kateryna Kadabashy
SHERIF EL-TOUNY AND ONE CARLO DIAZ
0

Arabs laud Oscar-winner Rami Malek for ‘bringing pride to Egypt’

  • Although Malek didn’t grow up in Egypt, his Arab fans were still keen to support him on Twitter
  • He became the first actor of Arab descent to win the Best Actor trophy
Updated 25 February 2019
Kateryna Kadabashy SHERIF EL-TOUNY AND ONE CARLO DIAZ
0

DUBAI: Arab fans of Rami Malek, who scooped the Best Actor award at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night, lauded the American-Egyptian actor, describing him as the pride of Egypt and the Arab world.

Although Malek didn’t grow up in Egypt, his Arab fans were still keen to support him on Twitter, as he became the first actor of Arab descent to win the Best Actor trophy, deemed one of the highest acting awards in the film industry.

Egyptian actress Rasha Mahdi, who has more than 300,000 followers on Twitter, posted a photo of the actor clutching the trophy, and said that “he has captured the pride of Arabs after his victory.”

 

 

Writer and TV announcer Yasmine El-Khateib described him as a “son of Pharaohs,” alluding to his Egyptian roots.

 

 

Malek, who won for his role as late rock legend Freddie Mercury in biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” highlighted his being born to immigrant parents in his acceptance speech — only fitting as the Oscars have been under fire for its lack of diversity.

“We’re longing for stories like this. I am the son of immigrants from Egypt… My story is being written right now,” said the 37-year-old actor, before thanking everyone who believed in him.

An Egyptian journalist noted how the win “means a lot to immigrants,” adding how Malek has always spoken about “his pride of his Egyptian origins."

“Rami has previously spoken about his pride of this Egyptian origins, and tonight he will give both of his nations, US and Egypt, a victory that means a lot for immigrants,” Wajd Bouabdallah said.

 

The Egyptian embassy in Washington congratulated Rami Malek in a tweet: “Rami Malek has made Egyptians happy and proud tonight as the first Egyptian-American to win an Academy Award. Congrats, Rami. Egyptians are proud of you!” 

Meanwhile, Egyptian film industry experts spoke to Arab News and expressed their admiration.

“I am not surprised that an Egyptian succeeded and achieved an Oscar award. This becomes attainable since he was provided with a healthy environment that supported creativity and innovative performance,” Ahmed Abdel Alim, a film director and critic, told Arab News.

“The recipe of success here is the one that deserves studying,” Alim added.

Sherif Amer, a talk show presenter, shared the same view, saying: “Congratulations to Rami Malek.. It’s such a great start for a young and talented actor. His origin is Egypt and that’s enough to make us happy, but growing up in the US gave him the chance to win.” 

And it’s not just industry insiders who are excited, members of the public are also delighted with the win.

“I am overwhelmed with joy and pride that Rami won this, I am so proud of him. He is so talented and so precious and he really deserved this,” Sara Eshak, a Cairo resident, said.

 

Topics: oscars 2019

Related

0
Lifestyle
‘I am the son of immigrants from Egypt’: Arab glory as Rami Malek wins an Oscar
0
Art & Culture
Nadine Labaki speaks out after losing out on an Oscar

The Six: Instagram-worthy Dubai hotels

Updated 25 February 2019
Arab News
0

The Six: Instagram-worthy Dubai hotels

Updated 25 February 2019
Arab News
0

Proving to be a hot destination for tourists around the world, a handful of affordable and premium hotels are set to be unveiled in Dubai before Expo 2020. Here are six sure to satisfy your Instagram followers...

Mandarin Oriental

One of the world’s great luxury hotel brands, Mandarin Oriental is finally opening in Dubai with a location in Jumeirah. Set to open in April, the posh hotel will include a 2,000-square-meter spa.

Studio One

A contemporary mid-range hotel, Studio One Hotel, located at Dubai Studio City, boasts a “millennial aesthetic” perfect for overnighters. It will open in March and have 141 rooms.

St Regis

The St Regis hotel brand, previously in Dubai at Habtoor City, will soon open up again in the Palm Tower, taking up 18 floors. It will have a mesmerizing infinity pool on the 50th floor.

Cote D’Azur

Scheduled to open in 2020, the Cote D’Azur is one of the 13 hotels to be unveiled at the Heart of Europe island, in the iconic World Islands. It promises to be a prime spot for beach activities.

FIVE

FIVE Hotel, now located on the Palm, is opening a new premium tower this year at Jumeirah Village Dubai, and it will have 271 swimming pools – one for every apartment of the 800-foot tower. 

Movenpick

This new Movenpick hotel is coming to Dubai Media City early this year – and it will offer 235 rooms, as well as a much-awaited rooftop bar that promises the best views of the Marina skyline.

 

Topics: Dubai UAE hotels Instagram social media Lifestyle

Related

0
Fashion
The Six: Haifa Wehbe launches her own clothes line
0
Fashion
The Six: Looks from Osman Yousefzada at LFW

Latest updates

Khartoum protesters rally against Sudan emergency laws banning protests and regulating foreign currency
0
Syrian president visits Iran in rare trip abroad
0
Global arms control architecture ‘collapsing’: UN
0
Egypt’s summit a ‘new chapter in cooperation’: Tusk
0
Anthony Joshua tells Jarrell Miller he will “strip him of his soul” in June bout
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.