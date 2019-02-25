You are here

Indonesian housewives arrested over anti-Widodo online video

Indonesia has also been battling a wave of fake news and misinformation campaigns online in the lead up to the polls. Above, Joko Widodo on the campaign trail in 2014. (AFP)
BANDUNG: Three Indonesian housewives have been arrested over an online video that claimed President Joko Widodo would ban prayer and make gay marriage legal in the Muslim majority country if re-elected, police said Monday.
Widodo has fended off accusations over his Muslim credentials for years, claims that have been revived ahead of April presidential elections.
Indonesia has also been battling a wave of fake news and misinformation campaigns online in the lead up to the polls.
The video, shared thousands of times online, showed two women in hijab headscarves telling an old man that Widodo would end the call to prayer, which is performed five times a day by many in the world’s most populous Muslim country.
He would also force women to remove their hijab in public and legalize gay marriage, which is widely opposed in Indonesia, the video suggested.
Widodo, first elected in 2014, is a practicing Muslim and has never publicly pushed for any of the measures mentioned in the video.
Three women “linked” to the video were arrested by East Java provincial police on Sunday over claims they were spreading misinformation.
But police did not elaborate on their role.
“This is a preventive measure because this (video) could potentially trigger anxiety and conflict in our society,” local police spokesman Trunoyudho Wisnu Andiko told a press conference Monday.
If convicted, the trio could face up to six years in prison for spreading hate speech and violating a sweeping electronic information law.

EU: Military intervention in Venezuela must be avoided

Updated 25 February 2019
AFP
0

EU: Military intervention in Venezuela must be avoided

  • ‘We must avoid a military intervention’
Updated 25 February 2019
AFP
0

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday urged countries to avoid any military intervention in Venezuela.

“We must avoid a military intervention,” Maja Kocijancic, the spokeswoman for diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini, told reporters.

“What is explicitly quite clear, from our point of view, is that we need a peaceful political and democratic and Venezuelan-owned resolution of this crisis,” she added.

“This obviously excludes the use of force.”

Venezuela’s opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido is in Bogota for talks with allies in the regional Lima Group of countries on measures to compel President Nicolas Maduro to leave office.

The EU reached its position at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels last Monday.

On Sunday, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borell told the Efe news agency: “We have warned quite clearly that we wil not support and we will firmly condemn any foreign military intervention.”

