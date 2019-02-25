You are here

Pakistan’s court dismisses ex-PM Sharif’s appeal, bail plea

Pakistan’s Supreme Court removed previous Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, above, from his position in July 2017. (AFP/File)
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani appeals court rejected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeal over a seven-year prison sentence for corruption on Monday and refused to grant him release on medical grounds.

The Islamabad High Court’s two-judge panel announced its ruling after the appeal hearings concluded last week.

Sharif’s aide Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, also a former prime minister, said the former premier’s legal team will take the case to the Supreme Court. “We are disappointed but respect the court verdict,” Abbasi said. He added that there is still further legal course to exhaust. “Our legal team will file an appeal to the Supreme Court against it.”

Sharif and his family members have been embroiled in several trials on corruption charges after the Supreme Court disqualified him from office in July 2017.

An anti-graft tribunal had sentenced Sharif to 10 years in another corruption case last year but that sentence was later suspended pending appeal.

Later in the day Sharif was moved back to prison. Shahbaz Gil, spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, said doctors had released Sharif from hospital in the eastern city of Lahore, where he was being treated for heart-related issues.

Ruling Prime Minister Imran Khan won last year’s elections following pledges to uproot public corruption in Pakistan.

Topics: Pakistan Nawaz Sharif graft and corruption

EU: Military intervention in Venezuela must be avoided

Updated 39 min 36 sec ago
AFP
0

EU: Military intervention in Venezuela must be avoided

  • ‘We must avoid a military intervention’
Updated 39 min 36 sec ago
AFP
0

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday urged countries to avoid any military intervention in Venezuela.

“We must avoid a military intervention,” Maja Kocijancic, the spokeswoman for diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini, told reporters.

“What is explicitly quite clear, from our point of view, is that we need a peaceful political and democratic and Venezuelan-owned resolution of this crisis,” she added.

“This obviously excludes the use of force.”

Venezuela’s opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido is in Bogota for talks with allies in the regional Lima Group of countries on measures to compel President Nicolas Maduro to leave office.

The EU reached its position at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels last Monday.

On Sunday, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borell told the Efe news agency: “We have warned quite clearly that we wil not support and we will firmly condemn any foreign military intervention.”

