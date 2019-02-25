You are here

Iran president defends telecom minister against judiciary

Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, said the telecom minister is doing his job and helping the people. (AFP/File)
Updated 25 February 2019
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran President Hassan Rouhani on Monday brushed off attacks against his telecom minister over charges of failing to create a “safe environment” in social media and leaving Iranian data vulnerable to espionage, state television reported.
According to the judiciary, 2,000 people in the southwestern city of Ahvaz and the general prosecutor’s office have lodged a complaint against the minister, Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi.
“Someone in the judiciary says they’ll lodge a complaint against a young minister. Well, he is not at all intimidated and is doing his job,” said Rouhani, without naming the minister.
“Ok, then, lodge a complaint! The young minister is working for the benefit of the people and pays no heed to pointless orders,” he added defiantly.
A “lack of safe space” in social media has “drawn (young people) to Takfiri (extremist) groups and eventually led to (last year’s) terrorist incident at the armed forces parade,” a cyberspace official at the prosecutor’s office, Javad Javidnia, told semi-official news agency ISNA.
Back in September 2018 in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, in Khuzestan province bordering Iraq, gunmen killed at least 24 people as they opened fire on the military parade.
Javidnia said a complaint had also been lodged against the managers of Telegram and Instagram.
Iran has in the past blocked access to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and the judiciary blocked the Telegram messaging app in May.
The judiciary has also accused Azari-Jahromi, at 37 the youngest member of Rouhani’s cabinet, of leaving Iran’s “big data” vulnerable to access by its enemies, which enables them to commit “Internet espionage.”
“Foreigners can analyze this data and use it to disrupt the country’s security and stability,” Javidnia told ISNA.
The judiciary has frequently clashed with the telecom minister.
In January, Azari-Jahromi opposed a mulled ban on the photo- and video-sharing application Instagram, saying it would only create new problems for the Islamic republic.
Despite restrictions, top Iranians officials like Rouhani and the minister himself use services such as Twitter, which are widely accessible via proxy servers.

Khartoum protesters rally against Sudan emergency laws banning protests and regulating foreign currency

Updated 29 min 37 sec ago
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudanese police fired tear gas Monday at hundreds protesting in the capital Khartoum against a state of emergency imposed by President Omar Al-Bashir to end rallies against his rule, witnesses said.
Deadly protests have rocked Sudan for more than two months, and Bashir on Friday declared a year-long nationwide state of emergency to rein in the protest campaign.
The veteran leader, who came to power in a 1989 coup, also dissolved Sudan's federal and provincial governments as part of a major shake-up of his administration.
But protests have carried on, with demonstrators undeterred on Monday despite riot police firing tear gas at the crowds.
Chanting "freedom, peace, justice" — the rallying cry of the campaign — hundreds demonstrated in downtown Khartoum, witnesses said.
"We are challenging the regime and we are not scared of the state of emergency," said protester Erij who gave only her first name for security reasons.
"We have only one aim and that is to make the president step down."
Later on Monday, protesters also took to the streets in the Khartoum districts of Burri, Shambat and Al-Deim, witnesses said.
Burri has become a site of almost daily rallies, with protesters blocking streets and burning tyres and tree trunks.
Protest organisers, an umbrella group called Alliance for Freedom and Change, had called for Monday's "rally to challenge the emergency".
Riot police also fired tear gas into the compound of Ahfad University for Women after students staged a sit-in, witnesses said.
"Police fired tear gas when some students stepped out of the campus and began chanting slogans, that's when some canisters hit the compound," a witness said.
Protests first erupted in the town of Atbara on December 19 against a government decision to triple the price of bread.
They quickly escalated into demonstrations against Bashir's iron-fisted rule as protesters called on him to step down.
Officials say 31 people have died in protest-related violence since then, while Human Rights Watch has put the death toll at 51.
The 75-year-old leader has remained defiant, but has launched top-level changes in his administration.
He even sacked his long time ally and first vice president, Bakri Hassan Saleh.
On Sunday, he swore in a new prime minister and appointed 16 army officers and two others from the feared National Intelligence and Security Service as governors for Sudan's 18 provinces.
Sudan's financial woes have worsened amid a lack of foreign currency since South Sudan became independent in 2011, taking with it the bulk of oil earnings.
The resulting shortages in basic goods have fuelled spiralling inflation that has devastated the purchasing power and living standards of ordinary Sudanese, from agricultural labourers to middle-class professionals.

