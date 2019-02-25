You are here

Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz: Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian firm 3G Capital had teamed up in 2015 to combine the former Kraft Foods with their H.J. Heinz. (AP)
Updated 25 February 2019
Reuters
NEW YORK: Warren Buffett said on Monday that his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. overpaid in the merger that created Kraft Heinz Co.
Berkshire and Brazilian firm 3G Capital had teamed up in 2015 to combine the former Kraft Foods with their H.J. Heinz. They own about half of the merged company, with Berkshire holding a 26.7 percent stake.
“We overpaid for Kraft,” Buffett said on CNBC television. “I was wrong in a couple of ways on Kraft Heinz.”
Buffett spoke four days after Kraft Heinz took a $15.4 billion writedown for its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands and other assets, slashed its dividend, and said the US Securities and Exchange Commission was probing its accounting. Kraft Heinz also said a turnaround likely wasn’t imminent.
Kraft Heinz tumbled 27.5 percent on Friday, causing Berkshire to lose $4.3 billion on its stake.
Buffett said he had learned about the SEC probe about seven to 10 days before it was announced.
Greg Abel, a Berkshire vice chairman who is widely considered a candidate to succeed the 88-year-old Buffett as Berkshire’s chief executive officer, sits on Kraft Heinz’s board.
Kraft Heinz’s announcement raised questions about 3G Capital’s financial strategy for Kraft Heinz, whose brands include Jell-O, Kool-Aid and Philadelphia cream cheese, and whether it appears increasingly out of step with consumers seeking healthier, fresher alternatives to processed food products.
Buffett acknowledged these changes, but said greater pressure is coming from retailers such as Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp., including through the latter’s Kirkland brand.
“The ability to price has changed, and that’s huge,” Buffett said.

UAE announces $8.7 billion housing plan for citizens -Dubai Ruler’s tweet

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates plans to build tens of thousands of housing units for its local population for which the government has allocated 32 billion dirhams ($8.7 billion), according to a plan announced by the country’s vice president and prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on Monday.
The plan will see 34,000 units built for nationals within the next six years, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Dubai’s ruler, said in a Tweet.
The income limit for beneficiaries of housing grants was raised to 15,000 from 10,000 dirhams per month, and the maximum value for housing loans was raised to 1.2 million dirhams from 800,000, he said.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

