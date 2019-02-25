You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Instagram-worthy Dubai hotels
﻿

The Six: Instagram-worthy Dubai hotels

FIVE Hotel, now located on the Palm, is opening a new premium tower this year at Jumeirah Village Dubai, and it will have 271 swimming pools – one for every apartment of the 800-foot tower. (Supplied)
Updated 25 February 2019
Arab News
0

The Six: Instagram-worthy Dubai hotels

Updated 25 February 2019
Arab News
0

Proving to be a hot destination for tourists around the world, a handful of affordable and premium hotels are set to be unveiled in Dubai before Expo 2020. Here are six sure to satisfy your Instagram followers...

Mandarin Oriental

One of the world’s great luxury hotel brands, Mandarin Oriental is finally opening in Dubai with a location in Jumeirah. Set to open in April, the posh hotel will include a 2,000-square-meter spa.

Studio One

A contemporary mid-range hotel, Studio One Hotel, located at Dubai Studio City, boasts a “millennial aesthetic” perfect for overnighters. It will open in March and have 141 rooms.

St Regis

The St Regis hotel brand, previously in Dubai at Habtoor City, will soon open up again in the Palm Tower, taking up 18 floors. It will have a mesmerizing infinity pool on the 50th floor.

Cote D’Azur

Scheduled to open in 2020, the Cote D’Azur is one of the 13 hotels to be unveiled at the Heart of Europe island, in the iconic World Islands. It promises to be a prime spot for beach activities.

FIVE

FIVE Hotel, now located on the Palm, is opening a new premium tower this year at Jumeirah Village Dubai, and it will have 271 swimming pools – one for every apartment of the 800-foot tower. 

Movenpick

This new Movenpick hotel is coming to Dubai Media City early this year – and it will offer 235 rooms, as well as a much-awaited rooftop bar that promises the best views of the Marina skyline.

 

Topics: Dubai UAE hotels Instagram social media Lifestyle

Related

0
Fashion
The Six: Haifa Wehbe launches her own clothes line
0
Fashion
The Six: Looks from Osman Yousefzada at LFW

What We Are Reading Today: Stet: An Editor’s Life by Diana Athill

Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Stet: An Editor’s Life by Diana Athill

Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

A founding editor of the prestigious publishing house Andre Deutsch, Ltd., Diana Athill takes us on a guided tour through the corridors of literary London, offering a keenly observed, devilishly funny, and always compassionate portrait of the glories and pitfalls of making books. 

The book chronicles Athill’s life as an editor in London, from the Second World War to the 80s. 

Stet is a must-read for the literarily curious, who will revel in Athill’s portraits of such great literary figures as Jean Rhys, V. S. Naipaul, Norman Mailer, Philip Roth, Mordecai Richler, and others. 

“The book was like a rich chocolate cake: Best when consumed in small pieces. Hence it took me sometime to get through the whole book, but it was delicious,” a reviewer commented in goodreads.com. 

Spiced with candid observations about the type of people who make brilliant writers and ingenious publishers (and the idiosyncrasies of both), Stet is an invaluable contribution to the literature of literature, and in the words of the Sunday Telegraph, “all would-be authors and editors should have a copy.” 

Topics: Book Review Diana Athill

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Philosophy of Physics by Tim Maudlin
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Notes on a Shipwreck by Davide Enia
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dreyer’s English by Benjamin Dreyer

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Stet: An Editor’s Life by Diana Athill
0
Roger Federer made to work for win as path to final opens up
0
WHAT WE LEARNED: Sorry Maurizio Sarri, marvellous Lionel Messi and time for Cristiano Ronaldo to rest?
0
UK opposition will back public Brexit vote if parliament rejects exit plan
0
Khartoum protesters rally against Sudan emergency laws banning protests and regulating foreign currency
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.